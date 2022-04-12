3 people shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — 3 people have been shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood, police sources confirmed to Channel 11.

Allegheny County Dispatch confirmed that police were called to Wylie Ave & Watt St at 4:40 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Public Information Officer on scene told our crew that the call came in for a Shotspotter Alert for 26 rounds.

Three victims, all men, have been taken to the hospital. The Pittsburgh PIO said two are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group