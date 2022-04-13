East Hall brings back Joe Dix as boys basketball coach

Joe Dix

East Hall’s basketball program is bringing back the legend.

On Tuesday, former coach Joe Dix was announced as its new leader. The hire was announced in a press release from Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis.

Dix served as Vikings boys coach for 14 seasons, his first season in charge when they won the 2005 state championship.

Dix returns to Gainesville after four seasons coaching at Collins Hill, in Suwanee.

“I am excited to be back, and I’m looking forward to being in a place that holds special memories for me,” Dix said. “I enjoyed my time at Collins Hill and the relationships built while there. This was a family decision, and we are looking forward to being home at East Hall.”

With the Eagles, Dix amassed 56 victories and three playoff appearances.

Dix spent 22 total seasons at East Hall prior to leaving, serving as assistant coach when it won the state championship in 2001 and 2003.