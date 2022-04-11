ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

HP Buys Poly (Formerly Plantronics)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 28, HP Inc. of Palo Alto announced an agreement to acquire Poly (formerly Plantronics), the Santa Cruz-based maker of workplace collaboration solutions, for $40 per share. The deal implies a value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly’s net debt. Poly is a leader in video conferencing...

