Liz Kreitinger has been named as Steward/Executive Director for the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network, the group that advocates for the lake’s health. Kreitinger,a watershed ecologist currently completing her PHD at Cornell University, said in the network’s newsletter, “as someone who grew up in the fields, forests, and tributaries of the Cayuga Lake watershed, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve our communities in this capacity and continue the very important work being done here.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 DAYS AGO