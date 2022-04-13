Record warmth all week, chance of severe storms Thursday

It will be sunny and warm this week, but there is a chance for severe storms Thursday.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Lauren Due says Thursday will be well into the 70s, close to record warmth. Scattered showers and possibly storms will move through Thursday evening. Storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds around 50 mph as the greatest threat.

There will be another round of rain Saturday into Sunday. Then it's looking like a much cooler week in the 50s with more clouds and rain.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temps in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine with a few spot showers, especially at night. Highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with strong to severe storms in the evening. Highs in the low- to mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny then showers, low-60s.

SUNDAY: A few showers then clearing, mid-50s.