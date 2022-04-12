ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Speedway to host ARCA Menards Series championship race

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7xth_0f7DodUi00

An ARCA Menards Series winner will once again be crowned at Toledo Speedway, marking the first time in 11 years for the local speedway.

Toledo Speedway will host the 2022 ARCA Menards Series championship, the Shore Lunch 200, on Oct. 8, organizers announced Tuesday.

“We get to be able to say, we race at Daytona and Talladega and Charlotte and Watkins Glen and Bristol and Milwaukee, and all those great places, all roads now lead to Toledo,” ARCA president and track owner Ron Drager said Tuesday. “We will decide the 2022 ARCA Menard series championship right here at our home track. And we're really proud to be having that race coming back home.”

Toledo Speedway last played host to the ARCA Menards Championship in 2011.

ARCA has been a stepping stone for drivers looking to make the jump to the NASCAR level. More than 150 racers who have competed in NASCAR series have competed in the ARCA series, ARCA racing communications manager Charles Krall said. That includes 17 cup series championships.

The 2022 ARCA Menards Championship is the 82nd ARCA race to take place at Toledo Speedway, located at 5639 Benore Road in North Toledo.

Toledo Speedway marks the 20th race in the 2022 series, that began on Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Daniel Dye, a driver, is among the ARCA drivers looking to become the next Toledo winner.

“To be able to add my name to the list of those 82 races, and even just the list of winners in all of the series of the brand here, would be really, really special,” Dye said. “And then it's been a while since there's been a championship race here. To be able to say that I'm the first in recent history would be pretty cool. So hopefully be able to come out of here and say that's what happened.”

Previous winners such as Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe, Sheldon Creed, Christian Eckes, Bret Holmes, and Ty Gibbs have advanced to NASCAR and competed in one of its three national touring series.

Dye’s crew chief, Chad Bryant, has served in the same role with Briscoe, who was an ARCA series champion and successfully made the jump to NASCAR.

In his young racing career, Dye has leaned on Briscoe about the ARCA series. Dye added he has confidence in his crew chief, as Bryant has been a part of a team that won the ARCA series.

Bryant played a pivotal role in teaching Dye about ARCA racing.

“He's been a big help in my career,” Dye said. “So hopefully we can keep building on what he's already taught me and build a notebook with some good stuff and be able to get a couple wins this year and hopefully be a champion.”

Dye, 18, won the 2021 Berlin Raceway in his second competition. A native of DeLand, Fla., Dye began his career with online racing. Still just a senior in high school, Dye drives a No. 43 Chevrolet, and will drive for GMS Racing.

At the Daytona International Speedway, the first race of the ARCA Menards Series, Dye finished in third place among 36 drivers. He placed second at the Phoenix Raceway out of 39 cars.

“It's still a short track, which I have experience on, but it's also a place that I think that our team's going to be able to excel at, going to give us a good opportunity to come out here with a win, I think,” Dye said. “... But there's a lot of history here. And to be able to be a part of some of that would be really special.”

Toledo Speedway opens its season May 15.

Also this racing season, Flat Rock Speedway, which is a sister track of Toledo Speedway, is celebrating its 70th anniversary. That speedway, in Flat Rock, Mich., plans to honor the anniversary on July 9.

“To be able to keep the racetrack, and keep it going forward, and keep it alive, and see second and third and fourth generation racers coming forward,” Drager said. “When someone says my great-grandpa raced here in the ’50s, it makes you feel like you're accomplishing something.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Calls 23XI Racing’s Performance ‘Unacceptable’

A few weeks ago, Denny Hamlin expressed approval for his two-car 23XI Racing team and their four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series’ first five races. By all conceivable metrics, the team showed significant improvement over their 2021 debut when Bubba Wallace didn’t score a top-10 until the month of June. Furthermore, considering Toyota’s overall struggles to begin the 2022 season, the 23XI team actually looked like the OEM’s bright spot headed into COTA last month.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Sheldon Creed
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Ty Dillon
Person
Chase Briscoe
FOX Sports

Logano watches Ty Gibbs scrap with veteran bemusement

Joey Logano has had his share of conflict during a career that began with his appointment as “Sliced Bread” upon arrival. He was 18 and overhyped, evidenced by a nickname that likened him to the “greatest thing since ... sliced bread." Eager to prove himself and determined not to be pushed around, Logano scrapped with just about all of NASCAR's biggest stars.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Big Xfinity Series Suspension

NASCAR dished out multiple punishments on Tuesday, which included a four-race suspension for Sheldon Creed’s crew chief. It’s been officially announced that Creed’s crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz, has been suspended for four Xfinity races because ballast came out of Creed’s car during practice at Martinsville. Car...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toledo Speedway#Arca Menards Series#Race Track#Arca#Talladega
NBC Sports

Jimmie Johnson undergoes hand surgery; expects to keep racing during full recovery

Jimmie Johnson underwent surgery Monday night for the fractured right hand he suffered in a practice crash last week for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. In a social media update Tuesday morning, Johnson said he expects he will be ready for an Indy 500 test April 20-21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the April 29-May 1 weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Darlington throwback race to be Goodyear 400

Goodyear will sponsor the Darlington throwback Cup race May 8 and sport a vintage design of its Eagle race tires, last used during the 1980-92 Cup seasons, for that event. The throwback tires for the Goodyear 400 will pay tribute to the first time Goodyear featured Eagle on the sidewalls of its race tires in NASCAR. The tire design will be used for all three national series races that weekend at Darlington Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Chris Buescher | Bristol Dirt Advance

First Practice – Friday, April 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FS1. Final Practice – Friday, April 15 at 6:35 p.m. ET on FS1. Heat Races – Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Feature Race – Sunday, April 17 at...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive No. 3 in Xfinity race for RCR at Talladega

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing in the April 23 Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, the team announced Tuesday. It marks the first start for Earnhardt, the grandson of Dale Earnhardt, with Richard Childress Racing. Dale Earnhardt won six of his seven Cup titles with RCR.
TALLADEGA, AL
gmauthority.com

Xfinity Series Driver Fined For Contact With No. 1 Nascar Chevy: Video

A dramatic Nascar Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8th culminated in a Pit Road showdown between Ty Gibbs, driver of the No. 54 Toyota TRD Camry, and Sam Mayer, driver of the No. 1 Nascar Chevy Camaro. The sanctioning body for Nascar’s feeder series recently announced that Gibbs would be fined for behavioral infractions enacted against Mayer upon conclusion of the race.
MOTORSPORTS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy