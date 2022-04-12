Toledo Speedway to host ARCA Menards Series championship race

An ARCA Menards Series winner will once again be crowned at Toledo Speedway, marking the first time in 11 years for the local speedway.

Toledo Speedway will host the 2022 ARCA Menards Series championship, the Shore Lunch 200, on Oct. 8, organizers announced Tuesday.

“We get to be able to say, we race at Daytona and Talladega and Charlotte and Watkins Glen and Bristol and Milwaukee, and all those great places, all roads now lead to Toledo,” ARCA president and track owner Ron Drager said Tuesday. “We will decide the 2022 ARCA Menard series championship right here at our home track. And we're really proud to be having that race coming back home.”

Toledo Speedway last played host to the ARCA Menards Championship in 2011.

ARCA has been a stepping stone for drivers looking to make the jump to the NASCAR level. More than 150 racers who have competed in NASCAR series have competed in the ARCA series, ARCA racing communications manager Charles Krall said. That includes 17 cup series championships.

The 2022 ARCA Menards Championship is the 82nd ARCA race to take place at Toledo Speedway, located at 5639 Benore Road in North Toledo.

Toledo Speedway marks the 20th race in the 2022 series, that began on Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Daniel Dye, a driver, is among the ARCA drivers looking to become the next Toledo winner.

“To be able to add my name to the list of those 82 races, and even just the list of winners in all of the series of the brand here, would be really, really special,” Dye said. “And then it's been a while since there's been a championship race here. To be able to say that I'm the first in recent history would be pretty cool. So hopefully be able to come out of here and say that's what happened.”

Previous winners such as Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe, Sheldon Creed, Christian Eckes, Bret Holmes, and Ty Gibbs have advanced to NASCAR and competed in one of its three national touring series.

Dye’s crew chief, Chad Bryant, has served in the same role with Briscoe, who was an ARCA series champion and successfully made the jump to NASCAR.

In his young racing career, Dye has leaned on Briscoe about the ARCA series. Dye added he has confidence in his crew chief, as Bryant has been a part of a team that won the ARCA series.

Bryant played a pivotal role in teaching Dye about ARCA racing.

“He's been a big help in my career,” Dye said. “So hopefully we can keep building on what he's already taught me and build a notebook with some good stuff and be able to get a couple wins this year and hopefully be a champion.”

Dye, 18, won the 2021 Berlin Raceway in his second competition. A native of DeLand, Fla., Dye began his career with online racing. Still just a senior in high school, Dye drives a No. 43 Chevrolet, and will drive for GMS Racing.

At the Daytona International Speedway, the first race of the ARCA Menards Series, Dye finished in third place among 36 drivers. He placed second at the Phoenix Raceway out of 39 cars.

“It's still a short track, which I have experience on, but it's also a place that I think that our team's going to be able to excel at, going to give us a good opportunity to come out here with a win, I think,” Dye said. “... But there's a lot of history here. And to be able to be a part of some of that would be really special.”

Toledo Speedway opens its season May 15.

Also this racing season, Flat Rock Speedway, which is a sister track of Toledo Speedway, is celebrating its 70th anniversary. That speedway, in Flat Rock, Mich., plans to honor the anniversary on July 9.

“To be able to keep the racetrack, and keep it going forward, and keep it alive, and see second and third and fourth generation racers coming forward,” Drager said. “When someone says my great-grandpa raced here in the ’50s, it makes you feel like you're accomplishing something.”