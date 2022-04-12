Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! focuses on Michigan Industry Cluster Approach

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 4
--- Commandant's Quarters, Dearborn (relatively high risk)
--- All Saints' Episcopal Church, Saugatuck (relatively high risk)
--- Herbert H. Dow House, Midland (relatively high risk)
Built in 1899, the Dow House and gardens belonged to Herbert Dow, the founder of Dow Chemical Company, and his wife, Grace. In 2020, the town of Midland experienced a 500-year flood event—an event only likely to occur every 500 years—that destroyed a power dam and forced over 10,000 people to evacuate their homes. The flooding also raised concerns for contamination when the floodwaters mixed with chemicals at the Dow Chemical plant, a location already designated a Superfund site.
