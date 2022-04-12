ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! focuses on Michigan Industry Cluster Approach

By Alyssa Jawor
WLUC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amy Kraatz, MiLEAP Grant Coordinator with Upper...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

(WXMI) — Don’t let the lingering piles of snow on the ground fool you. Michigan is entering wildfire season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) cautions. “Even though there’s snow on the ground in parts of the state now, some local fire departments have already started running wildland fires,” says DNR Fire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers.
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Northwest Michigan Works to host Clean Slate Expungement Fair

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! is partnering with Michigan Indian Legal Services and Safe & Just Michigan in hosting a Clean Slate Expungement Fair to help people navigate the expungement and set aside process. Recent laws make it easier to have certain felonies and misdemeanors set aside, which...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLUC

West Michigan Feeding America travels to Norway for food distribution

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan visited Dickinson County to provide boxes of food for those in need. Over 500 people received food during a mobile pantry give-a-way in Norway today. 70 volunteers worked at Grace United Methodist Church to pack food. The first pantry event at the...
NORWAY, MI
WLUC

Eastern U.P. marine trade school presents to Dickinson County partners

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Kingsford Rotary Club hosted a special education presentation today. The Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville presented its five-year plan to Dickinson County partners. The school was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant for improvements by the Economic Development Agency (EDA). President...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Taiga Games joins The Courtyards for Wednesday game night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Courtyards in south Marquette is partnering with another Marquette business for a game night Wednesday. Taiga Games’ owner brings new board games for people to try for free every other Wednesday at The Courtyards. Game night is just one way the owners of The...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Higher Love looking to open in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Higher Love has its sights set on Escanaba for its next location. “We’re just really excited to be part of the Escanaba community and to be good corporate citizens there,” said Joni Moore, President of Higher Love. The dispensary already has five U.P. locations:...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Michigan Tech elevates Harris to new role

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics has named Anthony Harris the Event Operations Manager/Athletic Equipment Supervisor. In his role, Harris is responsible for the game management and staffing of events hosted by Michigan Tech Athletics and also the athletic equipment operation and staffing. Harris has spent the past six...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

When to get the second booster

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the second COVID-19 booster shot is available, you may wonder when it’s time to get one. According to the Marquette County Health Department, anyone who is immunocompromised can get it 4 months after the first booster. It is also recommended to anyone 65 or older regardless of physical health.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MDOT: One lane to close on Portage Lake Lift Bridge Thursday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be working on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock Thursday, April 14, requiring closure of one lane. The outside northbound lane on the bridge will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. The closure is expected to...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Marquette residents weigh in on US-41 project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) gave Marquette residents a chance to weigh in on an upcoming project Monday night. Construction on US-41 between Furnace Street and the Front Street roundabout is tentatively set to begin May 9th. At the Marquette Municipal Service Center Monday night,...
MARQUETTE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Ice Storm Turns Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Into A Winter Wonderland

It is the end of March and winter still has a hold on Michigan, some areas worse than others. If you go to the Mackinac Bridge website you see the following:. Due to the current weather conditions, the Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at various points along the structure. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic.”
MICHIGAN STATE

