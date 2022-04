Many people have strong opinions about their favorite desserts. If you ask someone what their favorite sweet is, most people are probably pretty likely to already have an answer at the top of their mind. But while everyone has their personal preference, there are also some popular desserts, which are surefire crowd-pleasers that a large majority of people will want a slice (or two) of. For example, both cupcakes and carrot cake rank among people's top ten favorite desserts in the country, according to How Stuff Works. But what could make these two favorite treats even better? Perhaps combining them into one deliciously decadent mini carrot cake cupcake, topped with enticing cream cheese frosting.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 24 DAYS AGO