Rising construction costs shelve Sylvania Twp. bridge repair

A bridge repair project on a Sylvania Township road may be pushed back to next year — if not longer — after bids for a Lucas County contract came in substantially higher than budgeted.

Side-wall replacement and other work on the Sturbridge Road bridge over the Ottawa River had been estimated to cost about $160,000, County Engineer Mike Pniewski said Tuesday, but the lowest of two bids for the contract came in at $224,000, and the other was $24,000 more.

At the direction of County Administrator Megan Vahey Casiere, the Lucas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to reject both bids because they exceeded the engineer’s estimate by more than 10 percent. Ms. Vahey-Casiere told the county board the project would be re-advertised, but Mr. Pniewski said in a telephone interview afterward that such rebidding could be delayed indefinitely.

“We may not bid it at all, take our lumps, and see what happens next year,” the county engineer said. “...We don’t have the budget to eat $90,000.”

Delaying the project will not affect traffic safety, Mr. Pniewski said. The bridge involved scored a 7 on the 0 to 9 evaluation scale during its most recent inspection. On the scale, nine represents a new bridge.

He acknowledged, however, that prices may not come down whenever it’s re-advertised.

“We’re updating estimates as we go,” Mr. Pniewski said. “We’re putting pretty big contingencies on stuff and reinventing how we estimate.”

No big bridge projects were lined up for this year, but Mr. Pniewski’s office planned to replace one on Perrysburg-Holland Road at Cairl Creek in Springfield Township next year, and on Corduroy Road over the Reno Side Cut in Jerusalem Township in 2024.

Lucas County’s share of federal infrastructure funding could help some future projects be done sooner, Mr. Pniewski said, but that influx of federal money could drive contract prices higher, too.

“There’s only so many contractors, so many workers, and so much material” for construction, he said.