Lucas County, OH

Rising construction costs shelve Sylvania Twp. bridge repair

By By David Patch / The Blade
 1 day ago

A bridge repair project on a Sylvania Township road may be pushed back to next year — if not longer — after bids for a Lucas County contract came in substantially higher than budgeted.

Side-wall replacement and other work on the Sturbridge Road bridge over the Ottawa River had been estimated to cost about $160,000, County Engineer Mike Pniewski said Tuesday, but the lowest of two bids for the contract came in at $224,000, and the other was $24,000 more.

At the direction of County Administrator Megan Vahey Casiere, the Lucas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to reject both bids because they exceeded the engineer’s estimate by more than 10 percent. Ms. Vahey-Casiere told the county board the project would be re-advertised, but Mr. Pniewski said in a telephone interview afterward that such rebidding could be delayed indefinitely.

“We may not bid it at all, take our lumps, and see what happens next year,” the county engineer said. “...We don’t have the budget to eat $90,000.”

Delaying the project will not affect traffic safety, Mr. Pniewski said. The bridge involved scored a 7 on the 0 to 9 evaluation scale during its most recent inspection. On the scale, nine represents a new bridge.

He acknowledged, however, that prices may not come down whenever it’s re-advertised.

“We’re updating estimates as we go,” Mr. Pniewski said. “We’re putting pretty big contingencies on stuff and reinventing how we estimate.”

No big bridge projects were lined up for this year, but Mr. Pniewski’s office planned to replace one on Perrysburg-Holland Road at Cairl Creek in Springfield Township next year, and on Corduroy Road over the Reno Side Cut in Jerusalem Township in 2024.

Lucas County’s share of federal infrastructure funding could help some future projects be done sooner, Mr. Pniewski said, but that influx of federal money could drive contract prices higher, too.

“There’s only so many contractors, so many workers, and so much material” for construction, he said.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster Online

Brecknock Twp. bridge rehab on Red Run Road begins this week

Crews started a bridge rehabilitation project Monday at Red Run Road in Brecknock Township that is expected to continue to Aug. 4, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. As part of the project near the intersection with Muddy Creek Road, the bridge over Little Muddy Creek is closed and...
Funding sought to expand University Parks Trail

The Lucas County commissioners voted on Tuesday to apply for a $500,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to be matched by Metroparks Toledo to extend the University/Parks Trail by 0.7 miles in Sylvania Township, from Silica Drive to Centennial Road.
TOLEDO, OH
Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 4/14

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Commissioners allocate $2M in federal funds to YWCA renovation

In a time when the YWCA of Northwest Ohio is trying to renovate its downtown Toledo headquarters, the effort soon will be bolstered by $2 million in federal funding. The Board of Lucas County commissioners announced at a news conference Tuesday they were lending a hand to the YWCA’s capital campaign fund by allocating the federal money. The funding is from the $83 million the county received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act last year. The campaign fund, which has been in existence for more than a year, was created with the purpose of funding in small and large ways renovations to the 68-year-old central Toledo building on Jefferson Avenue.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
