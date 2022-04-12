Geopolitics leads Boeing to downgrade dozens of jet orders

The response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine a month ago was fast and damaging to the country's economy. Sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and its partners forced the ruble's value to crumble and the Central Bank of Russia to close the country's stock market. Despite the economic hit, Russia is still receiving a lot of foreign currency through its oil and gas sales. Also, there are concerns that Russia might find loopholes to the sanctions — like trading gold with neutral countries.

MARKETS ・ 19 DAYS AGO