ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Hills, FL

Pine Hills residents say trash is going uncollected for weeks

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O36FP_0f7Ce8CJ00
Trash pick up Week after week some neighbors in Pine Hills say garbage and yard waste trucks were passing by but not picking up their trash. (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Week after week some neighbors in Pine Hills say garbage and yard waste trucks were passing by but not picking up their trash.

Neighbors say the problem has only been getting worse.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Ryan Godfrey says it’s been an issue since he moved in two years ago. He said he’s called, texted and personally gone to waste management.

Another neighbor, Carter Felix, said his main concern is yard waste.

“Sometimes I got some issues because sometimes it takes like, a few weeks,” Felix said.

The county’s solid waste division manager David Gregory said the root of the problem is a lack of employees.

Gregory said there are five zones and three private contractors that handle pick up in the county.

Godfrey said his biggest concern with the delays is that it’s a bad reflection on his community which his neighbors have worked hard to lift.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine-area residents threatened by destructive Darlene Fire seeking fuels reduction grant

Two La Pine residents who live off Darlene Way and were frighteningly close to one of last year's major Central Oregon wildfires are looking for wildfire prevention help, and a new state fuels reduction grant program could be just the ticket. The post La Pine-area residents threatened by destructive Darlene Fire seeking fuels reduction grant appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Hills, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

‘Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles’: Huge haul of guns seized in Florida during Spring Break

Panama City Beach Police say they seized enough guns to “arm a small army” over the weekend. Law enforcement officials in Panama City Beach in northwestern Florida – a popular Spring Break destination – announced on Monday that they seized 75 weapons and detained 161 people on Saturday and Sunday, referring to the suspects as “pathetic cowards”. Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said the guns “were taken over a period of two days”. “It could arm a small army. Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles – these are weapons brought to a resort destination. These are weapons brought to a beach,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Yard Waste#Cox Media Group
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Woman found shot in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was found shot early Monday in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called around 4 a.m. to the 2200 block of Kingsland Avenue for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, authorities said they found a woman who had been shot.
PINE HILLS, FL
CBS LA

Coroner says deceased firefighter had meth in system

Officials announced that Jonathan Flagler, a Los Angeles County firefighter who died in a house fire earlier this year, not only suffered a heart attack prior to his death but also discovered methamphetamine in his system. He also tested positive for COVID-19. "Fire Fighter Flagler's sacrifice and memory will not be forgotten," County fire said in a statement. "He remains a respected fallen hero of our Fire Department and County family."Flagler died while battling a house fire in Ranchos Palos Verdes in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road earlier this year on Jan. 6. "The smoke and the fire overcame (the firefighter)," interim...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
click orlando

1 found stabbed at Checkers in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was found stabbed at a Checkers in Orange County early Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 6300 block of West Colonial Drive around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

South Hills Residents Raise Concerns Over Drinking Water

BROOKLINE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some neighbors in the South Hills have questions about a recent change in the look and taste of their drinking water. They reached out to KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller and asked, “What’s going on with the water?” Forget about the taste, Tammy Garvin said she can’t stand the smell. “I don’t trust it. Even though they said it’s ok, you just don’t trust it,” said Garvin. She’s a Brookline grandmother who said she won’t even give the water to her grandchildren. She joined the conversation about the water on her neighborhood’s Facebook page, keeping her comment short and sweet; “I just...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WCJB

Don’t call it ‘slo-cala’: Ocala is quickly becoming a Florida destination

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t call it ‘slo-cala’ anymore. The southern city in north-central Florida is growing fast. According to data collected by Applied Geographic Solutions and GIS Planning 2021 and presented by the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership (CEP), the leading industry in 2021 was retail. Across 1,941 establishments, more than 18,000 people had jobs in the industry.
OCALA, FL
Bucks County Courier Times

Off-hours trash pickup continues to plague residents in Bensalem. Here's what Waste Management says is the problem

The menace of early−hour trash hauling has returned to Bensalem, once again ripping residents from their sleep, sometimes as early as 4 a.m. And almost a year after being reassured by Bensalem Township officials that they would address the issue of trash haulers violating township ordinances by conducting early pickups, residents say enforcement — or lack thereof — hasn't deterred companies.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Boy, 13, drowns in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy drowned in Volusia County on Sunday. Volusia County Beach Safety said the Port Orange boy was swimming by Sunglow Pier with friends around 6:40 p.m. when the group got caught in a rip current. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy