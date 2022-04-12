Pine Hills residents say trash is going uncollected for weeks

Trash pick up Week after week some neighbors in Pine Hills say garbage and yard waste trucks were passing by but not picking up their trash. (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Week after week some neighbors in Pine Hills say garbage and yard waste trucks were passing by but not picking up their trash.

Neighbors say the problem has only been getting worse.

Ryan Godfrey says it’s been an issue since he moved in two years ago. He said he’s called, texted and personally gone to waste management.

Another neighbor, Carter Felix, said his main concern is yard waste.

“Sometimes I got some issues because sometimes it takes like, a few weeks,” Felix said.

The county’s solid waste division manager David Gregory said the root of the problem is a lack of employees.

Gregory said there are five zones and three private contractors that handle pick up in the county.

Godfrey said his biggest concern with the delays is that it’s a bad reflection on his community which his neighbors have worked hard to lift.

