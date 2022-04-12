ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn subway shooting: Dozens hurt, shooter at large

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - The NYPD has identified a man that detectives are looking for who may be connected to the mass shooting that unfolded on a crowded subway train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, at the height of the morning rush hour on Tuesday. The man's name is Frank James,...

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition in Brooklyn.Police say you can see the 16-year-old boy outside a building in Crown Heights trying to run through a door.It happened Monday night on Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue.Police say a gunman fired one shot, hitting the teen in the chest. The gunman then walks way and takes off with an accomplice.Police are looking for both suspects.The victim is expected to survive.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
