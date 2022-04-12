ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'90 Day Fiancé': David Finally Reveals Why He Broke Up With Lana

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article90 Day Diaries' episode on Monday featured an update on one of 90 Day Fiancé's most controversial stars, David. The 62-year-old Las Vegas native explained why he and Lana didn't go through with their engagement after he memorably proposed to her at the airport in 2019. Throughout his...

