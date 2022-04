It's been nearly 15 years since the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The then 3-year-old vanished from her family's hotel room while on vacation in Portugal in May 2007. According to a recent discovery from reporters with Daily Mail, Portugal police must bring charges in the next month or face a "greatly reduced" chance of getting a conviction. They are currently investigating accused German national Christian Brueckner. The 45-year-old is currently serving time in prison in Germany for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Praia da Luz, the same hotel where McCann vanished from, two years before her disappearance. The reason police have to hurry and file charges is due to the statute of limitations.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO