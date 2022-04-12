ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Brian Benjamin has resigned as lieutenant governor. Benjamin’s resignation came on the same day of his arrest on bribery charges. Hochul released a statement Tuesday night accepting his resignation:....

