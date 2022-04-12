Cortland plans for eventful and entertaining July

The Carrier Dome has been the crown-jewel of college athletics in Upstate New York since 1980. With a capacity ranging from 33,000 for basketball, to over 56,000 for concerts, The Dome has been the backdrop for the sports stars of tomorrow, and the musical stars of today. Legendary athletes like Jim Brown and Carmelo Anthony have brought fans, clad in orange, to their feet over the decades, while artists like Prince and Paul McCartney have had thousands of fans singing along to their hit songs.
