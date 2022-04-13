ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

When are the Champions League semi-finals?

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y07X7_0f7BT3SY00

The Champions League semi-finals are nearly upon us with a thrilling round of quarter-final clashes set to leave just four teams in the hat for Europe’s most coveted trophy.

There is still very much English interest in the competition with Manchester City and Liverpool on track to keeping alive the possibility of an all- Premier League affair in Paris next month.

But there are still huge hurdles in the way of them reaching the final, with the likes of 13-time winners Real Madrid and fellow Spanish side Villarreal potentially lurking.

Liverpool are searching for a seventh European Cup, while Manchester City are still hunting for their first.

Here is all you need to know about the Champions League semi-finals.

Who is in the Champions League semi-finals?

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool vs Villarreal

When are the Champions League semi-finals?

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris.

What are the odds?

Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League:

Liverpool - 6/5

Man City - 7/5

Real Madrid - 5/1

Villarreal - 18/1

Atletico Madrid - 33/1

Benfica - 500/1

Odds taken from Betfair

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
MLS
Daily Mail

Roberto Firmino scores twice as Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final date with Villarreal by beating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate... with Reds surviving a late rally from Portuguese side

At the end it was Liverpool who were through to another Champions League semi-final but the Benfica players who gathered in front of their supporters taking the acclaim. Portuguese football is not what it was and as such a draw at Anfield represents a career highlight. As Benfica’s white shirts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#The Champions League#Spanish#Real Madrid Benfica#Liverpool 6 5#Betfair
Daily Mail

Mason Mount's 'wonderful' goal in Chelsea's European second leg against Real Madrid makes him just the THIRD Englishman to score at the Bernabeu in the Champions League

Mason Mount's fine strike for Chelsea in their European clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday has set a historic achievement. The Blues midfielder's 'wonderful' goal in their quarter-final second leg saw him become only the third Englishman in history to score a Champions League goal at the Spanish giants' Bernabeu stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Bayern's Nagelsmann ready for criticism after Champions League exit

MUNICH, Germany, April 13 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is prepared to face the music following their Champions League quarter-final exit to underdogs Villarreal on Tuesday while also trying to pick his team up to seal the Bundesliga title for some consolation. The Bavarians suffered a shock 2-1...
UEFA
The Independent

Is Atletico Madrid vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid host Manchester City tomorrow night as he looks to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League semi-finals.Pep Guardiola’s side played out a gripping 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.LIVE: Follow updates from Atletico Madrid vs Man CityKevin De Bruyne’s goal in Manchester last Tuesday gives the English Champions a 1-0 aggregate lead to take into the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow night.Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Chelsea or Real Madrid, who play out their second leg in Madrid tonightHere is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City ‘forgot to play’ against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered showdown, Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola suggested Manchester City "forgot to play" in the ill-tempered second leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.His side drew 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night but scraped through to the semi-finals thanks to last week's 1-0 first-leg win."They were excellent in the second half, we forgot to play and we were in big, big trouble," Guardiola said. Man City's win was somewhat overshadowed by shocking scenes late on, which saw a brawl break out between the two teams and continue down the tunnel. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Man City left Liverpool ‘alive’ in title race with 2-2 draw, Guardiola saysLiverpool must be ‘close to perfection’ to win title after Man City draw, says KloppFootage emerges of tunnel brawl between Roma and Bodo/Glimt coaching staff
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: United reach 'verbal agreement' with Ten Hag

Manchester United have reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to become their next manager. The Dutchman is expected to join on a four-year deal, but an announcement will not be made before Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola insists tiredness is NOT an excuse amid a seven-day stretch which includes a top-of-the-table clash, Champions League quarter-final and an FA Cup semi - with the Man City boss adamant his stars 'have to be grateful to be here'

Pep Guardiola ridiculed the idea that he and his players could point to tiredness amid such a hectic period as insisted his Man City stars must feel 'grateful' to still be fighting for a treble. City head to Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers vs Braga live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rangers host Braga in the quarter-finals of the Europa League tonight looking to overturn a first leg deficit.The Portuguese side travel to Glasgow with a goal advantage after a 1-0 victory at Estádio Municipal de Braga last week.Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side came away from their most recent league game against St Mirren on Sunday 4-0 winners, thanks to a hat-trick from Kemar Roofe.Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Leipzig or Atalanta in the Europa League semi-finals on 28 April.Here is everything you need to know.When is Rangers vs Braga?The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on...
UEFA
The Independent

Arsenal investigate after two fans ejected for homophobic abuse during Brighton loss

Arsenal have promised to take the “strongest action possible” after confirming two supporters were ejected from the Emirates Stadium for homophobic abuse during Saturday’s Premier League defeat by Brighton.The fans were taken out of the ground after abuse was reported to stewards, with investigations under way to identify any further culprits.“We have been made aware of incidents of homophobic abuse at our home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday,” an Arsenal statement read.“Arsenal should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League: Atletico Madrid must close off 5,000 seats for Man City match

Atletico Madrid must close part of their stadium for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, Uefa has ruled. The Spanish champions must close off at least 5,000 seats at the 68,456-capacity Wanda Metropolitano. Uefa's punishment is for the "discriminatory behaviour" of Atletico fans during last week's first-leg...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Spiky Jurgen Klopp hits out at Premier League and TV bosses AGAIN for Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Newcastle just days after a potential Champions League semi-final, as he moans that jam-packed schedules don't happen in other leagues

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has once again criticised Premier League bosses and television broadcasters for handing Liverpool a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Newcastle days after a possible Champions League semi-final. The Reds boss has been vocal on the importance of protecting players amid hectic fixture schedules during his time in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

