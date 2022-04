Not that we needed a reminder, but the past two years have driven home just how vital local doctors are to our state’s well-being. Connecticut has weathered the coronavirus pandemic as well as any state, with most metrics since the advent of vaccines showing the state recording deaths and hospitalizations below national averages. But at the outset, when New York City and other international travel destinations served as entry points for the virus, Connecticut sustained a devastating blow.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO