Valley City Officials Running Unopposed In June 14 Election

Only one of three candidates vying for the Fremont County Commission District 2 seat will have a name on the November ballot. Commission Chair Debbie Bell received nearly half of the votes cast during the Republican Party County Assembly on Saturday at Harrison K-8 School. Candidates must have received at least 30 percent of the delegate votes, of which there were 160, to be placed on the primary ballot. With only one candidate receiving enough votes, Bell’s name will be placed on the November ballot and run unopposed.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO