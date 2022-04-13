Valley City Officials Running Unopposed In June 14 Election

MACOMB —Three incumbent McDonough County officeholders filed last week for renomination in the June primary. County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes, Treasurer Angela Graves, and Sheriff Nick Petitgout all filed unopposed on the Republican ballot. One incumbent Republican, Larry Aurelio, filed for nomination in County Board District 1. Four incumbent Democrats...
The Florence City Council has stunned its mayor and interim city manager with its abrupt departure. After Monday night’s regular council meeting, councilors Brian Allen, Anthony Esquibel, Melissa Hardy, Allen Knisley, Mike Vendetti and Kristal Wood all resigned within hours of each other, leaving Mayor Paul Villagrana as its lone elected official.
Only one of three candidates vying for the Fremont County Commission District 2 seat will have a name on the November ballot. Commission Chair Debbie Bell received nearly half of the votes cast during the Republican Party County Assembly on Saturday at Harrison K-8 School. Candidates must have received at least 30 percent of the delegate votes, of which there were 160, to be placed on the primary ballot. With only one candidate receiving enough votes, Bell’s name will be placed on the November ballot and run unopposed.
A proposed ordinance in the Chicago City Council would prohibit spouses or partners of elected officials from lobbying their fellow aldermen, with the measure following reports by NBC 5 that City Clerk and Illinois Secretary of State candidate Anna Valencia failed to disclose her husband’s lobbying contracts. Valencia did...
Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Record snowfall from a spring blizzard is shutting down government offices, schools and some businesses for a third day in North Dakota. The Capitol and other state offices in Bismarck and beyond remained closed Thursday, public and private schools canceled classes or switched to virtual instruction, flights at the Bismarck Airport […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A blizzard has led to the closure of the North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area, as well as scores of schools and colleges. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Tuesday for most of western and central North Dakota...
Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
BILLINGS, Mont. - Interstate 94 from Billings to Glendive is open again after being shut down at 4:00 pm Tuesday. While the interstate in that area is open, South Eastern Montana Dispatch says the North Dakota Department of Transportation announced they will not be opening the interstate for travel Wednesday.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Because of major technical glitches, Wood County election officials are now manually updating precincts. It’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s been a trying pre-election season. The 2020 census data release delay was just the beginning of challenges for election officials. That...
Elections officials in Hartwell say Hart County Commissioner Ricky Carter can run for reelection, despite last weekend’s arrest on assault charges: the 64 year-old Carter and his 34 year-old son Jake are charged with attacking and injuring the elder Carter’s brother-in-law during a dispute at a home in Hartwell. Ricky Carter has qualified to run for another term to the Commission post he first won in 2012. He is challenged in the May primary by Republican Jeff Brown.
PATERSON — The city’s lawyers say allowing convicted former Mayor Joey Torres to run in the upcoming mayoral race would create “great confusion” and undermine the integrity of the election.
The city attorneys made those arguments in court papers filed Tuesday in opposition to Torres’ lawsuit in which he is trying to force Paterson to put him on the...
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday morning Senator John T. Yudichak announced that he will not be running for re-election to the Pennsylvania State Senate. Senator Yudichak served the Pennsylvania people for 24 years, spending six terms in the House of Representatives and three terms in the State Senate. “To the citizens of the 119th district […]
