Lauderhill, FL

Four In Custody After Police Pursuit Through Broward Streets Comes To End In Lauderhill

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A high-speed police pursuit through Broward streets ended when a black SUV crashed against a stop sign Tuesday afternoon in Lauderhill.

Four people bailed out of the vehicle and ran in different directions near Northwest 47th Avenue and 26th Street.

Police were seen with long guns, fanning out around the neighborhood.

Authorities later reported all four were eventually apprehended.

The pursuit started in Miramar after there were reports of shooting from the vehicle involved in the pursuit and another vehicle, according to police.

“The car crashed, the driver of the car, he jumped out of the car, over the fence and kept going,” said witness Cal Robb.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a black Land Rover SUV in front of a stop sign with its doors wide open.

Miramar PD told CBS4 they’re looking for a dark-colored Camaro with bullet holes in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

IN THIS ARTICLE
