With the way gas prices are fluctuating these days, it's no wonder Kalamazoo residents are looking to cut costs, or at least share the cost, when it comes to getting around West Michigan. Even though most Michigan drivers are expected to receive a refund check from their auto insurance company, many experts say the cost of car insurance premiums are expected to increase by 6-15%.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO