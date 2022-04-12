ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ Returns in Season 4 Trailer

By ScreenCrush Staff
 1 day ago
Finally, after two years of seemingly endless trailers and teasers, the fourth season of Stranger Things is almost here. For the first time since July 4, 2019, new episodes of Stranger Things are about to debut. Although it’s been three years in our time since we last saw the...

The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
Complex

‘Stranger Things 4’ Will Be More Horror-Heavy Than Past Seasons, Duffer Brothers Say

Ahead of the arrival of Stranger Things 4, the Duffer brothers are starting to reveal what fans can expect from the hugely anticipated season. “I think they’ll be happy when they see it. It’s very, very long, which is why it’s taking us a very long time,” Ross Duffer told Netflix’s Tudum, adding that some fan theories he’s come across have been “startlingly” accurate. “I’m constantly impressed with how sharp the fans are, and how quickly they’re able to put something together with very, very little information.”
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
EW.com

Behold the wonderfully awful haircuts in the official first look at Stranger Things season 4

After three seasons of bizarro mayhem in Hawkins, Ind., season 4 of Stranger Things is going global, taking our teenage (and adult) heroes to California and as far away as Russia. And if Netflix's new first-look photos are any indication, their adventures will look a lot different — and a lot more follicularly awkward — than what we've seen in past installments.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
99.5 WKDQ

Why Does Wanda Maximoff Have Her Accent Again In ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

Ever since Wanda Maximoff — played with fiery confidence by Elizabeth Olsen — entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been trying to figure out why the heck she sometimes speaks in a thick accent, and sometimes she doesn’t. Some speculate that Wanda has simply adapted to life in the U.S. and therefore lost her accent over time, while others feel that she only abandons it to conceal her true identity.
startattle.com

Halo (Season 1 Episode 1) Paramount+, “Road to Nowhere” trailer, release date

Halo, is a military science fiction original series based on the iconic Xbox franchise. Startattle.com – Halo | Paramount+. The series will follow the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Network: Paramount+. Episode title: “Road to Nowhere”. Release date: March 24,...
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
99.5 WKDQ

‘Spirit Halloween’ Is Going From Mall Store to Movie

I’ve heard of movies based on comics, based on books, based on Twitter threads, based on action figures, based on building toys, even based on board games. But to the best of my knowledge, this is a new frontier in the field of cinematic adaptation: A movie based on a seasonal retail store.
99.5 WKDQ

Netflix Adds New Feature To Better Measure Viewers’ Likes and Dislikes

Netflix’s mysterious algorithms recommend movies and television shows to subscribers based upon their tastes, which they express by watching things on the service, and by giving feedback on those things through the Netflix apps and website. Previously, you had two options when reviewing something you watched; a Thumbs Up, indicating “I like this” and a Thumbs Down, indicating “Not for me.”
Distractify

Does Max Have Powers in 'Stranger Things'? What to Know

The creators of Stranger Things dropped a mind-blowing trailer teasing new villains for Season 4 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The opening scene captures a pensive monologue delivered by a person or entity blessed with a throaty, positively spine-chilling voice. "You have broken everything," it declares as the camera pans across a dismal underground location.
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

