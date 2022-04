Speaking of badass, let's talk to a real-life one: Ric Prado is a former paramilitary operator in the CIA and determined opponent of communism. After coming to the US as a child fleeing Castro's Cuba, Ric spent his young adult years taking on Marxist/Maoist insurgencies in Central America, South America and Asia. His new book "Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior" is the story of a truly incredible professional career. The kind of career you'd make action movies about. More here: Ric Prado - Black Ops.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 28 DAYS AGO