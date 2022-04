KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Foothills Craft Guild threw their Spring Artisan Market at the Venue at Lenoir City. From custom made soaps to one-of-a-kind jewelry, many different artisans call the Foothills Craft Guild home. Guild members came out to the Venue at Lenoir City to welcome guests of all ages to witness their artistic endeavors and give visitors a way to support both local artisans and the guild by purchasing unique pieces that cannot be found anywhere else.

