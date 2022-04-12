ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ACC Announces 2022 Excellence in Teaching Recipients

alamancecc.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(April 12, 2022) – Alamance Community College has announced the recipients of its 2022 Excellence in Teaching Awards. 2022 Ronald L. McCarter Excellence in Teaching Award Recipient:. ROBERT DAVIS, Mathematics Instructor. Robert “Bob” Davis has been a mathematics instructor at the college since 2008 and serves as Coordinator...

www.alamancecc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

KWU announces latest Chopp Transfer Scholarship recipients

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced the Spring 2022 winners of its Rebecca Chopp Transfer Scholarship. Joyce Yoo Adams, Salina, is a social work major originally from Hawaii. Beyond her life as a student, she is a mother and a military spouse. With her degree from KWU, she intends to build a clinic that provides free walk-ins, start her own scholarship fund and become an active member of her community.
SALINA, KS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co . teacher named a finalist for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

BALTIMORE, MD (March 15, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) this week announced six finalists for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) for K-6th grade. Established in 1983, PAEMST is the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics (collectively referred to […] The post Charles Co . teacher named a finalist for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Unc Greensboro#Unc Chapel Hill#Acc#Math Center#Elon University#Wake Forest University#Gre#English#A Bachelor Of Arts
WITN

Washington County High School- TyNasiah Hyman

My name is TyNasiah Monae Hyman. On March 5, 2004, I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Renata Hyman and Adrian White. I am the oldest of 4 and will be the first in my family to attend college. I am a dual-enrolled student at Washington County High School, in Plymouth North Carolina, and a student at Beaufort County Community College, in Washington NC. I am interested in furthering my education to become a Registered Nurse. Doubt, fear, and the sensation of needing to live up to someone’s expectations were all barriers I overcame. I presently work as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve always been a proponent of doing the right thing and pushing young people to seize opportunities. I am loyal, compassionate, and honest, as well as a team player and intelligent. I’m constantly trying to uplift others and never putting them down because of what they have or don’t have. I’m renowned not only for being a bright student but also for being an athlete and a community leader.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy