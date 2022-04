On Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Calhoun Pickers located at 801 Wilmer Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 is opening its doors their Spring Open House the 1st Saturday in April. Door Prizes will be given out every hour!! They will also be having a “parking lot” yard sale the same day! The Calhoun Pickers is an Antique Mall & Indoor Market that is in a 36,000 sqft building with 180+ vendors selling a combination of Antiques, Crafts, Art, Jewelry, and Furniture.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 19 DAYS AGO