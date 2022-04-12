LISTEN: Granato: 'It was really exciting for our franchise' to get Power

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - With just eight games left in the 2021-22 regular season, the big talking point for the Buffalo Sabres now becomes the debut of defenseman Owen Power.

Power, the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, will get to play his first NHL game on Tuesday night, as the Sabres are in Toronto to play the Maple Leafs. Growing up in the Greater Toronto Area in Mississauga, Power said, “I grew up in this building,” when talking about Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

While Power is eagerly awaiting to make his NHL debut on Tuesday, Sabres head coach Don Granato is looking forward to what the 19-year-old can accomplish on the blue line down the stretch for his team.

“It was really exciting for our franchise," Granato said during his appearance on the "Howard and Jeremy Show" on Tuesday. "I think for our locker room, our guys were excited.”

Ahead of Tuesday's contest, Granato confirmed that Power’s defensive partner would be Henri Jokiharju, who has spent a majority of this season playing on the blue line with Rasmus Dahlin.

“Henri Jokiharju complements Dahlin’s skill, and I think that will be the same with Owen,” Granato said with Jeremy White and Sal Capaccio.

In terms of how Power is feeling ahead of his debut, Granato anticipates there has to be nerves going through his mind. Despite that, he knows how well the 6-foot-6 defenseman plays under pressure.

"He is just calm by nature, and he is a great player because he internalizes games and situations,” Granato said.

You can listen to the entirety of Granato’s interview during the "Howard and Jeremy Show" below: