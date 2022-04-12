Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) (OTC PINK:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and ‎implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, announces that one of Company's largest shareholders, Cantone Asset Management, LLC and its affiliates, has tendered more than 100,000,000 shares in takeover-bid from Viston Swiss United, AG Offer; in addition the Company announced the issuance to Cantone Asset Management, LLC of (i) a US$300,000 principal amount convertible debenture of the Company, and (ii) 2,500,000 transferable common share purchase warrants, pursuant to an irrevocable subscription originally announced by the Company on July 13, 2021. The delay in closing was as a result of the Company waiting for the required approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange, which included a condition that the dealer compensation of options to purchase 625,000 common shares of the Company does not proceed. This closing transaction will not change number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a fully diluted basis.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO