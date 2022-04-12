ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

 1 day ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies announced the filing on April 3, 2022, of a United States Provisional Patent Application...

Enzolytics Highlights Its Comprehensive PCT Patent Applications Covering Discovered Conserved Target Epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 and HIV Viruses

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/.) In submissions under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), Enzolytics, Inc. has pending international patent applications covering the use of any of its discovered numerous conserved Coronavirus epitopes or conserved HIV epitopes in the production of monoclonal antibodies, the production of vaccines or use in diagnostic tests for detecting the viruses in patients.
ZoomAway has Entered into Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Large Ontario-Based Retailer and will Spin Out Travel Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the 'Company' or 'ZMA') www.zoomaway.com,a retail and hospitality technology development company, is pleased to announce that as of April 5, 2022 it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of a rapidly growing, privately-held specialty retailer ('TargetCo') with locations throughout the Province of Ontario (the 'Transaction').
Goodbody Health Subsidiary Granted UK Home Office Controlled Drugs Licence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ('Goodbody Health' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PhytoVista Laboratories, has been granted a controlled drugs licence that allows the company to handle up to Schedule 1 Controlled Drugs. This comes as the UK authorities look to the regulation of the UK consumer cannabinoid product testing infrastructure ahead of wider compliance within the industry.
Li-Metal Provides Corporate and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Li-Metal') (CSE:LIM) (OTC PINK:LIMFF) (FSE:5ZO), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, is pleased to provide a corporate and operational update. Scale Up of Anode Production Facility. In...
Phys.org

The most precise-ever measurement of W boson mass suggests the standard model needs improvement

After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced today that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature's force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle's mass with a precision of 0.01%—twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
Daily Mail

'I skipped the first three': Tucker Carlson told a San Diego mega church 'he is not vaccinated against Covid-19' during speech where he praised the congregation for defying restrictions

Fox News star Tucker Carlson has finally revealed he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19. Carlson made the declaration during an April 2 speech at the San Marcos campus of Awaken Church in San Diego, CA, which has repeatedly made headlines for its refusal to comply with the state's strict Covid restrictions and policies.
Phys.org

Ultra-compact integrated photonic device could lead to new optical technologies

Photonic integrated circuits are essential to many technologies, including fiber-optic communications, mapping systems, and biosensors. These circuits—which use photons instead of electrons—employ optical isolators that allow photons to travel in only one direction, which prevents light from re-entering the system and destabilizing it. But guiding light in one direction often requires large magnets, making these circuits difficult to create on a small scale.
Phys.org

Carbon-coated nickel enables a hydrogen fuel cell free of precious metals

A nitrogen-doped, carbon-coated nickel anode can catalyze an essential reaction in hydrogen fuel cells at a fraction of the cost of the precious metals currently used, Cornell University researchers have found. The new discovery could accelerate the widespread use of hydrogen fuel cells, which hold great promise as efficient, clean...
Petroteq Announces That One Of Its Largest Shareholders Has Tendered Shares In Takeover-Bid From Viston Swiss United AG

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) (OTC PINK:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and ‎implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, announces that one of Company's largest shareholders, Cantone Asset Management, LLC and its affiliates, has tendered more than 100,000,000 shares in takeover-bid from Viston Swiss United, AG Offer; in addition the Company announced the issuance to Cantone Asset Management, LLC of (i) a US$300,000 principal amount convertible debenture of the Company, and (ii) 2,500,000 transferable common share purchase warrants, pursuant to an irrevocable subscription originally announced by the Company on July 13, 2021. The delay in closing was as a result of the Company waiting for the required approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange, which included a condition that the dealer compensation of options to purchase 625,000 common shares of the Company does not proceed. This closing transaction will not change number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a fully diluted basis.
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study with mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Candidates

Both mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030 target hemagglutinin and neuraminidase antigens, two major influenza surface glycoproteins that are essential across the viral life cycle. CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the first participants have been dosed in the Phase 1/2 study of the Company's seasonal influenza vaccine candidates, mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030. This Phase 1/2 randomized, observer-blind, dose-ranging study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of a single dose of mRNA-1020 or mRNA-1030 in healthy adults 18 years and older in the U.S. The mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030 candidates each include eight mRNAs, targeting both hemagglutinin and neuraminidase at different doses and ratios. Similar to Moderna's influenza vaccine candidate mRNA-1010, mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030 will target the strains recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the prevention of influenza, including seasonal influenza A/H1N1, A/H3N2 and influenza B/Yamagata and B/Victoria. The Company intends to enroll approximately 560 participants in the study.
Green Star Royalties, Bluesource and Locus AG Announce Fourfold Expansion of Regenerative Agriculture Carbon Program

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Star Royalties Ltd. (the 'Company'or 'Star Royalties') (TSXV:STRR)(OTCQX:STRFF), through its pure-green subsidiary, Green Star Royalties Ltd. ('Green Star Royalties'), is pleased to announce a fourfold expansion of its agreement with Blue Source, LLC ('Bluesource'), announced on December 13, 2021, to create premium, verified carbon offset credits that will reward the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices by North American farmers.
Phys.org

Using AI in health sciences education requires interdisciplinary collaboration and risk assessment

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in research and development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health sciences education in fields such as medicine, nursing and occupational therapy. AI-enhanced technologies have been shown to have educational value and offer flexibility for students. For example, learning scenarios can be repeated and completed remotely, and educational experiences can be standardized.
Oncology Pharma Completes Feasibility Phase of its Licensed Nanoemulsion Drug Delivery System to Treat Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma ('The Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial feasibility phase of its licensed dactinomycin nanoemulsion. The successful completion of the feasibility stage marks the initial planned milestone for this development project. Data is currently under evaluation and discussions regarding future development and milestones are underway.
morningbrew.com

Drug-discovery AI can be inverted to create chemical weapons, scientists find

On the one hand, harnessing the power of data-crunching algorithms to discover new drugs is extremely exciting—a tangible example of AI for good. On the other, those same algorithms can easily be inverted to develop bioweapons, according to a new article in Nature Machine Intelligence. Wait, what? Collaborations Pharmaceuticals,...
MSVI Subsidiary, Modular Systems, Inc., Secures Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Modular Units in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Modular Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI) (OTC PINK:MSVI) has acquired marketing and distribution of Super Box modular units from Super Box, Inc. The Super Box modular buildings (20'x 8' x 8') have been manufactured and used for anything from agricultural to emergency housing relief, utility, office, storage, mining, and research since 2007 in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, and are now available in the U.S. under the name of Super Box.
Lithium Corporation Comments on Tesla Rumor

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ('LTUM' or 'the Company'), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to inform shareholders that, contrary to a press release issued by unknown parties on the 12th of April and rumors circulating on social media, we have not received so much as an expression of interest from Tesla, Inc. and no employees have left Lithium Corporation to take up employment with Tesla. We would be happy to chat with Elon if he was inclined, but presently there is no relationship between the two companies.
