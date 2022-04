I am a shuttle driver for the Grand Hyatt and we had a guest in distress in Vail Village. He could not go up the stairs for our shuttle due to injuries, and Ed Moore, supervisor of the day on Sunday, picked him up and took him to the Hyatt where he could meet up with his wife and determine what to do from there. We appreciate his concern for a guest of our community and send our love out to him!

VAIL, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO