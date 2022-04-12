ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RYAH Group Inc. Nominates New CEO and Director

 1 day ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / RYAH GROUP Inc. (CSE:RYAH):. The RYAH Group Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Dr. David R. Richards, B.A., M.A., Ph.D., FIoD, FRSA, C. Psych., has been nominated as Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RYAH Group Inc., subject...

