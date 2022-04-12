Method Man Partners with Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corp, to Create a Global Platform for Independent Labels & Music Artists

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / Even before mobile devices and social media became part of daily lives, marketing has always been a complex process requiring thorough research and countless hours of work prior to the launch of a campaign. The rapid progress of technology has greatly facilitated the tasks of market trends study, customer data collection, design, and execution. At the same time, professionals in the field have come to face other challenges, among them creating campaigns that reach consumers across multiple devices and take into account personal preferences. The most successful marketers of our age combine a passion for powerful, insightful content with an understanding of technology. One company with such expertise is Go Ads, founded by Nick Kohlschreiber who is a staunch advocate of marrying marketing and technology. As Kohlschreiber notes, it took less than a decade for technology to revolutionize the industry, and there is no sign of the transformation slowing down.

