Morgantown, WV

SPARKZ To Open R&D Center in West Virginia, Partner with United Mine Workers of America to Recruit and Train Dislocated Miners To Be Factory's First Production Workers

 1 day ago

Cobalt-free battery startup to help create domestic battery supply chain. MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / SPARKZ, Inc., the battery startup commercializing a cobalt-free, American-made Lithium-ion battery, plans to open a research and development (R&D) facility in the heart of coal country in West Virginia. SPARKZ...

