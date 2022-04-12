ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POSTD Merchant Banque Acquires Equity Stake in Debit Card Producer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC PINK:PMBY) ('the Company ''), a mandated lead arranger for corporate-to-bank structured and trade financial transactions, announces that it has acquired a forty-percent (40%) equity stake in Senegalese debit card producer Sewacard Industrie SA, ('SEWA'), an electronic banking...

pymnts

Robinhood Launches Debit Card with Auto Savings

Calling it part of its “mission to democratize finance,” brokerage app Robinhood has launched the Cash Card to help new customers start investing. The card, offered by Robinhood Money LLC and announced on the company’s website Tuesday (March 22), gives debit card customers “the same benefits and rewards” typically reserved for credit card holders.
TPT Global Tech (OTCQB:TPTW) Exchanges $10.4M Of Liabilities For Mezzanine Equity In Preparation For Its Intended Up List To A Major US Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that the company has exchanged $10.4M in liabilities for Mezzanine Equity. Holders of financing arrangements, accounts payable and lease agreements with the Company totaling $10,417,602 agreed to either forgive their balances owing to them by the Company or exchange their amounts outstanding as of March 31, 2022 for shares of TPT Global Tech Series E Preferred Stock. As such, 1,929,566 shares of Series E Preferred Stock were issued in exchange for $9,647,832 in outstanding financing arrangements, accounts payable or lease agreements and $769,770 was forgiven and will be recognized as a contribution to Mezzanine Equity.
Tego Cyber Inc. Expands Investor Relations And Market Awareness With The Hire Of B2i Digital Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. Becomes A Featured Company On B2i Digital's Investor Awareness Platform Increasing Market Engagement And Communication. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced it has retained B2i Digital, Inc. to develop and implement a comprehensive digital marketing plan to enhance the existing market awareness program for its common shares. The digital marketing strategy will be to introduce Tego Cyber Inc. (TGCB) to new retail investors globally via investor focused digital marketing platforms. This initiative is being implemented in preparation for listing on a senior exchange.
Coinspeaker

Robinhood Announces New Debit Card that Makes Crypto Investment Easy and Quick

Robinhood wanted to make investing easier for everyone as it is a powerful tool for wealth creation. Robinhood Markets Inc, a pioneer in introducing commission-free trading, recently announced a new debit card called the Cash Card with eye-catching features for its customers. With this card, you can buy crypto on the go as you spend on your daily essentials or groceries. It will be offered by Robinhood Money, LLC and will replace the company’s existing Cash Management debit card, released in 2019.
Very Finance - Launches Crypto's Secure Auto-staking DeFi Project

Very Finance is building auto-staking & auto-compounding protocol. Very Finance has professional team members specializing in finance and provides a decentralized financial asset which rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through use of its unique VAP protocol. Investors around the world are looking for low-risk-high-yield returns in...
Bambuser Appoints David Salmon CPTO to Fuel Product and Technology Innovation

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL) Stockholm - 13 April 2022 - Bambuser today announces that David Salmon joins Bambuser as Chief Product and Technology Officer to secure the market-leading position as the premium global SaaS live video shopping provider. Since launching Live...
Robinhood's New Debit Card Turns 'Spare Change' Into Investments

Robinhood's new debit card helps you invest your spare change when you shop. Robinhood has launched a new debit card with which customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and invest the difference. This summer, Robinhood plans to also launch an "instant savings" program that offers rewards...
Gratomic Announces Agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) announces that it has retained the services of Zimtu Captial Corp (Zimtu) out of Vancouver British Columbia. Zimtu will be paid $200,000 CDN for a 12-month term. Zimtu Capital Corp. is...
Trading Giant Robinhood Unveils New Debit Card With Crypto Incentives

Popular trading platform Robinhood is announcing the launch of a new debit card that allows customers to earn crypto rewards as they use it. According to a recent company blog post, the Cash Card will give debit card users benefits that are traditionally reserved for credit card holders. “The Cash...
The E-commerce Marketing Giant Leefire Initiates Its "Branch" Program

Leefire which was founded in 2017 has become a leader of the global e-commerce marketing service, providing numerous opportunities for people to create wealth for over 2.5 million users. Both new and old members can easily earn rewards on Leefire. In order to provide users with more opportunities to create...
Retirement Technology Provider Smart Adds Experienced ERISA Counsel to its US Legal Team

Smart announces appointment of Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel. NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Smart, a leading global retirement technology provider, today announces that it appointed Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel, who will be working with Lawrence Griffin, General Counsel. Anstett is...
Kueski Pay Emerges as Preferred Payment Method for Mexico's Largest E-Commerce Event, Company Becomes First Fintech Main Sponsor

With HOT SALE expanding to omnichannel for the first time, consumers can now make card-free payments online & in-store with Buy-Now, Pay-Later product Kueski Pay. GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Kueski, one of the largest Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Latin America, today announced it will be the first non-bank Main Sponsor for Mexico's 'HOT SALE', which is the country's largest sales campaign that offers access to discounts and exclusive promotions on a wide variety of products and services. HOT SALE is organized by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) to promote the digital economy and highlight the benefits of e-commerce for companies and consumers.
Diamcor Mining Inc. Announces Participation at the NobleCon 18 Annual Investor Conference

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI), (OTCQB-DMIFF), (FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its CEO, Mr. Dean Taylor will attend and be presenting at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida - on Thursday April 21, 2022 at 1:30 pm ET in Seminole Ballroom A. There is also the opportunity to meet with management at our Breakout Sessions scheduled on Wednesday April 20th, 12:15 pm ET - Table 4 and 3:15 pm ET - Table 12.
NUMISME: CRYPTO'S FIRST CASH PROTOCOL - PAY WITH CASH AND RECEIVE CHANGE BACK ELECTRONICALLY

If there was ever a universal truth to which we could all agree, it would be change. An unequivocal reality of the cosmos, change is constant. Despite emotions, thoughts, or actions, change is an unstoppable force for which there is no immovable object. As creatures of comfort and habit, we often go out of our way to avoid or ignore changes, negative and beneficial. The world's financial systems are no exception to this universal law. Technological improvements have progressed the digitization of currency, moving us closer to cashless societies and away from physically held currency. Many people fear this technological shift with our monetary system will be government controlled, leading to the loss of financial freedom. Therefore, private and/or decentralized organizations are essential moving forward. These improvements in technology also make innovative tools possible, which can provide people more control and power over their finances than ever before. NumisMe is one of those innovations and may forever change the way the world thinks about physical change.It's time for ¢hange. Physical currencies and loose change are on their way towards extinction. Physical money can be lost, stolen, damaged, even intentionally thrown away due to its perceived lack of value or cumbersome nature. This attrition results in billions of dollars disappearing every year. Imagine making a cash purchase without the need to receive physical change, but instead receive it electronically? What if we were free to send, spend, or save our digitized cash and coins as we see fit, and also invest it through the world of decentralized finance?What is NumisMe?Built on the concept of progressive decentralization, NumisMe is the only crypto purchasing cash protocol committed to the digitization of all loose change. Powered by NUME, the world's first cryptocurrency which can be bought directly with cash, saving and investing has never been easier. When a cash purchase occurs, a customer can choose to "NumisMe" the remaining change directly into their APP. Participating retailers then scan the QR code displayed by the customer's NumisMe app, using the merchant software integrated with their POS system, triggering an immediate electronic ACH transfer. The possibilities with this onramp from fiat to digital currency is unprecedented.What does NumisMe do?Users can store and save their change securely in the NumisMe APP. As a digital store of funds, NumisMe can also provide a debit card, virtual or physical, to fulfill banking roles and offer a digital onramp to those without traditional banking services, requiring only Wi-Fi to do so. NumisMe offers many services offered by traditional banks such as account and transaction viewing and balance sheets. By connecting a bank account, users can choose to send accumulated change from the NumisMe app to that bank account. The app also offers a peer-to-peer function allowing users to send funds to anyone, anywhere, anytime, provided they're a NumisMe APP user.At its innovative core, NumisMe users can instantly purchase the company's ERC-20 NUME tokens with their saved change. This allows them to reap the benefits of RFI-static rewards for holding NUME. Users can also choose to stake their NUME into a DeFi savings account, resulting in additional growth beyond holding the token. With the door to DeFi opened through purchasing NUME, the ability to swap their NUME with Ethereum or other ERC-20 tokens becomes possible. NumisMe provides those without banking access a gateway into crypto, and serves as an alternative outlet for those affected by cryptocurrency restrictions or bans from regional regulations and centralized banking. NumisMe hopes to significantly increase the adoption of crypto globally, by providing a direct avenue to crypto and removing the middlemen. A Better FutureNumisMe empowers everyone through their visionary technology, providing tools they need to make every dollar and cent count. Mainstream awareness of cryptocurrency is growing, but entering and navigating the space is still difficult. NumisMe provides a perfect alternative method of entry which could lead to a tidal wave of mass adoption into crypto. With the inevitable digitization of all physical currency, the future appears cloudy to many. NumisMe hopes to be part of the solution which makes that future clearer and brighter for all.Website: https://numisme.io/Media Contact.
Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies announced the filing on April 3, 2022, of a United States Provisional Patent Application for inventions of Therapeutic Polypseudorotaxane Hydrogels, thereby providing Qrons with the option to, in the future, seek protection for these inventions globally. The patent relates generally to the treatment of pathological central nervous system conditions such as traumatic injury or neurodegenerative disease. More specifically some applications of the invention relate to uses of hydrogels in the treatment of such conditions.
Horizon Fintex and Yonder Media Mobile Launch Mobile NFT Trading Platform for UGC-Minted NFTs

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Horizon Fintex ('Horizon'), a blockchain technology company that licenses and operates digital securities and NFT exchanges, and Yonder Media Mobile Inc., ('YMM'), a provider of integrated mobile telecommunications and entertainment services, today announced the launch of YMM's YO Mobile NFT marketplace using Horizon's blockchain technology. YO Mobile is now available for download on iOS and Android.
MS Token Releases 2021 Sales and Profits

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / APRIL 14, 2021 / Millennium Fine Art, Inc. (MFAI) On April 14, 2022; MS Token (XT.com: $MSTO) is pleased to release its sales and profits for 2021. MFAI had sales of US$37.6 million with a profit of $37.3 million. MSTO had sales of $21.67 million with a profit of $21.8 million.
