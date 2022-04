With HOT SALE expanding to omnichannel for the first time, consumers can now make card-free payments online & in-store with Buy-Now, Pay-Later product Kueski Pay. GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Kueski, one of the largest Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Latin America, today announced it will be the first non-bank Main Sponsor for Mexico's 'HOT SALE', which is the country's largest sales campaign that offers access to discounts and exclusive promotions on a wide variety of products and services. HOT SALE is organized by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) to promote the digital economy and highlight the benefits of e-commerce for companies and consumers.

