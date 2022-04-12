Mace Announces Director Resignation

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / MLFB is pleased to announce our latest partnership with Capital Raise Agency. We have spent several weeks vetting multiple Investor marketing agencies and have determined that the Capital Raise Agency is a valuable addition to our funding platform moving forward. They will be supplementing our efforts to market the current REG A+ financing and more specifically with our longer-term goal of reaching a broader base of investors. Our primary focus to grow and ensure sustainability for MLFB continues and this addition to our 'toolbox' benefits our existing and future shareholders. There is no question that working with a great company like Capital Raise Agency is an intelligent way to move that forward.

