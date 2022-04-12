ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mace Announces Director Resignation

 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today announced that Jayne E. Juvan decided to resign from its Board of Directors, effective April 8, 2022. Ms. Juvan has served on Mace's Board since 2020 and currently serves as chair of the...

KYTV

Mercy Springfield COO announces resignation for new job

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy announced Brent Hubbard, president, and chief operating officer of Mercy Hospitals Springfield Communities accepted a leadership position with another hospital system in Oklahoma City. The move returns Hubbard and his family to their home state of Oklahoma, where he and his wife have siblings, parents,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Mace(R) Security International Announces its 4th Qtr. 2021 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will broadcast its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The call will begin at 11:00 AM EDT and can be accessed by telephone within the US at (833) 360-0862. Please use the conference identification number 4367119.
CLEVELAND, OH
RYAH Group Inc. Nominates New CEO and Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / RYAH GROUP Inc. (CSE:RYAH):. The RYAH Group Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Dr. David R. Richards, B.A., M.A., Ph.D., FIoD, FRSA, C. Psych., has been nominated as Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RYAH Group Inc., subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
BUSINESS
Bambuser Appoints David Salmon CPTO to Fuel Product and Technology Innovation

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL) Stockholm - 13 April 2022 - Bambuser today announces that David Salmon joins Bambuser as Chief Product and Technology Officer to secure the market-leading position as the premium global SaaS live video shopping provider. Since launching Live...
BUSINESS
Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Launches Innovative New CBD Horse Paste

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), ('Panacea' or the 'Company'), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research and certified GMP manufacturing company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products for people and pets, announces the launch of their new Calmolyte CBD Horse Paste. According...
GOLDEN, CO
Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce an asset update on its current royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: 'We are pleased to close Q1 2022 with significant progress at a number...
INCOME TAX
Major League Football Announces Partnership With Capital Raise Agency

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / MLFB is pleased to announce our latest partnership with Capital Raise Agency. We have spent several weeks vetting multiple Investor marketing agencies and have determined that the Capital Raise Agency is a valuable addition to our funding platform moving forward. They will be supplementing our efforts to market the current REG A+ financing and more specifically with our longer-term goal of reaching a broader base of investors. Our primary focus to grow and ensure sustainability for MLFB continues and this addition to our 'toolbox' benefits our existing and future shareholders. There is no question that working with a great company like Capital Raise Agency is an intelligent way to move that forward.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies announced the filing on April 3, 2022, of a United States Provisional Patent Application for inventions of Therapeutic Polypseudorotaxane Hydrogels, thereby providing Qrons with the option to, in the future, seek protection for these inventions globally. The patent relates generally to the treatment of pathological central nervous system conditions such as traumatic injury or neurodegenerative disease. More specifically some applications of the invention relate to uses of hydrogels in the treatment of such conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variphy Announces Compliance with SOC 2 Standards

LAFAYETTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Variphy, the preferred Cisco Unified Collaboration reporting and analytics software solution for over 1,500 businesses, announced today that it has successfully completed the System and Organization (SOC) 2 Type I audit for their cloud offering. The SOC 2 audit is a...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Lokesh Kumar Joins Sheeva.AI as New Chief Technology Officer

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Sheeva.AI, the global technology platform enabling personalized in-vehicle commerce and payments, announced today the addition of Lokesh Kumar as its new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will be leading the growth of the company's technology as it scales to provide a better driving experience for customers around the world.
TECHNOLOGY
StoryFire Announces Blaze Loyalty Points Migration to Launch Creator Fund

StoryFire, the hit social media platform with one million registered users and double-digit engagement growth rates, has announced the migration of its Blaze loyalty points to a decentralized digital asset ecosystem. On StoryFire, Blaze is the engine that gamifies and rewards platform usage. Users earn Blaze when viewing and engaging...
ECONOMY
dot.LA

Faraday Future Demotes Founder Yueting ‘YT’ Jia in Latest Shakeup

Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future has demoted its founder, Yueting “YT” Jia, who is no longer an executive officer at the company. In an SEC filing this week, Faraday Future said Jia will continue in his role as “chief product and user ecosystem officer,” which sees him focus on the automaker’s “product and mobility ecosystem,” as well as its “internet, artificial intelligence and advanced R&D technology.” Jia was previously the firm’s CEO, but stepped down in September 2019 and was succeeded by former BMW executive Carsten Breitfeld.
BUSINESS
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) ('the Company'), operates, invests, and acquires companies exclusively in the cannabis sector, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference on Wednesday, April 20th, at 11:00 AM ET.
LOS ANGELES, CA

