Retirement Technology Provider Smart Adds Experienced ERISA Counsel to its US Legal Team

 1 day ago

Smart announces appointment of Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel. NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Smart, a leading global retirement technology provider, today announces that it appointed Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel, who will be working with Lawrence Griffin, General Counsel. Anstett...

#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Investors#Erisa#Us Legal Team#Senior Erisa Counsel#General Counsel#Smart S Us#Equitable#Usi Consulting Group#Dol#Latino
