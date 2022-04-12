ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millennials Who Have Actually Paid Off Your Student Loans, Please Tell Us How On Earth You Did It

By Megan Liscomb
 1 day ago

As a millennial, it's no secret that our generation has really struggled with the burden of student loan debt. The cost of a post-secondary education keeps on rising, and many of us graduated from college to find only low-wage jobs in the middle of a really sucky recession. And don't even get me started on how interest charges make your balance keep growing even as you try to whittle it down.

So if you're a millennial who has somehow beaten the odds and paid off your student loans, we would love to hear how you did it.

Maybe you kept your education costs low by attending community college before you transferred to a four-year state school for your degree. You were able to get your general ed credits out of the way for less, so you didn't need to borrow as much to complete your schooling. You graduated with about $15k in debt, and you were able to pay it off over a few years.

Or perhaps you lived at home for a few years after college to pay off your $70k in loans. It wasn't always fun or easy staying with the 'rents, but you were able to pay off your debt aggressively and save up for your first place on your own.

Or maybe you had a windfall of cash from an inheritance or a settlement and used that to pay off your loans for about $35k. While there were certainly more exciting things you could've spent money on, it's so freeing to finally get out of debt.

Tell us how much student loan debt you graduated with and how you paid it off in the comments or via this anonymous form , and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

