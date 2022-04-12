Millennials Who Have Actually Paid Off Your Student Loans, Please Tell Us How On Earth You Did It

Related
Americans with student loan debt could get $2,500 off of their taxes and receive a bigger return
AMERICANS with student loan debt could get $2,500 off of their taxes while also receiving a larger refund. Last December, President Joe Biden paused federal student loan payments until May 1 - halting interest rates and suspending debt collection efforts. This tax season, current college students and student loan holders...
CNBC
100,000 student loan borrowers have had their debt forgiven under this policy fix
More than 100,000 borrowers will receive student debt forgiveness thanks to policy fixes to the public service loan forgiveness program. The relief amounts to more than $6 billion, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Education. Here's how to make sure you benefit from the changes. More than...
100,000 Additional Public Servants Will Have Their Student Loan Debt Canceled Because of This Policy Change
You can add another 100,000-plus names to the list of student loan borrowers who will have their debt forgiven, following policy fixes made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. See:...
CNET
100,000 Borrowers Qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Are You One Of Them?
While it may not have fulfilled all of the promises made on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden's administration has made some progress on student loan forgiveness. Last month, the US Department of Education announced that it had identified 100,000 borrowers who were eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness under the new waiver. Since revamping its PSLF program last October, 70,000 borrowers have had a combined $5 billion in student loans forgiven, as of this January. Approximately 30,000 more have been deemed eligible for loan forgiveness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Here’s How Much Student Loan Borrowers Will Owe When Payments Restart
Federal student loan payments are set to restart this spring, and how much the typical borrower still owes may be surprising: It’s a little under $19,000, according to a new government report. For more than two years now, student-loan borrowers with federal “Direct” loans — the most popular type...
Student loans 2022 – Debt wiped for thousands, find out exact number of payments you need to make & how to benefit
STUDENT loan debt could soon be wiped for thousands of people across the country - here's how to reap the benefits. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, more than 100,000 student loan borrowers will get debt forgiveness following new policy changes. A forgiveness program signed into law...
"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?
The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
Elizabeth Warren says student loan borrowers ‘only sin was to be born into a family who couldn’t write a check for them’
While student loan repayments are currently set to resume on May 1, the White House is reportedly considering the pause’s extension. Though, the big question still remains: will student loans be canceled?. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts continues her push for the Biden administration to cancel $50,000 in student...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Taxes 2022: How Student Loans Could Increase Your Tax Return
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Whether you're currently in college and taking on student loans or repaying past loan debt, your student loans can significantly impact your tax return. With federal student loan repayments still paused, with another extension expected and up to 100,000 borrowers identified as qualifying for student loan forgiveness, there's a lot to keep track of when filing your taxes this year.
Debt collection rule update: Debts can get wiped out after 3 years
Consumers are getting an added layer of protection thanks to a new debt collection law that goes into effect next month. The statute of limitations will be reduced from six- to three years. The new law goes into effect on April 7, 2022. Student Loans: What to know as a...
I Owe $1,000 on My Credit Cards. Am I in Trouble?
A $1,000 balance isn't ideal -- but it's also not a deal-breaker.
Education Department Says 100,000 Student Loan Borrowers Now Eligible for Debt Relief
Debt relief for student loans is now possible for thousands of borrowers—who are collectively saddled with billions of dollars of debt—thanks to changes the Department of Education made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program in late 2021. Article continues below advertisement. The Department of Education announced...
NBC San Diego
Here's What You Need to Know About Your Student Loans — Before It's Too Late
No one told Jessica Jacho in high school what she needed to know about student loans — how much to take out, what types to take out or how to apply for it. Jacho, a junior at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, has roughly $60,000 of debt with several years of school ahead of her.
CNBC
Student loan payments won't be due until September. Here's what borrowers need to know
For the sixth time, the U.S. Department of Education has extended the pandemic-era payment pause on federal student loans. Here's what borrowers should know. The U.S. Department of Education has extended the payment pause on federal student loans for the sixth time since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
Motley Fool
41% of Credit Card Borrowers Have a Balance Over $3,000. Here's How to Pay Yours Down Quickly
The sooner you can shed your debt, the better. New data reveals that a large number of Americans owe sizable credit card balances. There are steps you can take to consolidate your credit card debt and make it more affordable to pay off. Credit cards are a convenient financial tool...
Acquiring Debt Is Easy, Paying It Off Can Be Hard — Especially With Low Income
Debt is a four-letter word that most people hate to hear next to their name. Whether for familial, medical, or educational reasons, the average American carries a lot of debt, sometimes more than they will ever be able to pay back. How can a person pay off debt if they have a low income?
7 million student-loan borrowers who fell behind on payments just got a 'fresh start' and will return to good standing, Biden's Education Department says
Biden announced an extension of the student-loan payment pause through August 31, and he also threw a lifeline to delinquent and defaulted borrowers.
BET
Mind Your Money: Expert Advice For This Georgia Couple On Saving While Paying Off $300k Student Loan
Occupations: Courtney is an attorney, and Tariq is a government contractor and disabled veteran. Goals: Purchasing a home and saving for retirement. Courtney P.* is an attorney who blossomed in her profession later in life. The 40-year-old tried to get into law school for a decade before finally being accepted. As a new attorney, she earns a $45,000 salary, working in criminal defense, business, and family law.
Black women speak out after Biden extends student loan pause
The Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through August.
Get Ready For A Possible Increase In Social Security Benefits
Nearly 90% of Americans age 65 and older receive Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. Also, "among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, 12% of men and 15% of women rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income."
BuzzFeed
906
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0