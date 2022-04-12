ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

HIGHWAY 20 RAMP REOPENS AFTER BEAN TRUCK ROLLOVER

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The ramp has reopened as of 1 pm) AN OVERTURNED BEAN TRUCK HAS ROLLED AND...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 49

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died in a rollover crash on Highway 49 in Yazoo County on Sunday, March 20. The Yazoo Herald reported Tiffany Day was driving north on the highway near the Big Black River around 2:30 p.m. Day left the road, flipped multiple times and she was partially ejected from […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
KMOV

I-55/I-64 exchange in East St. Louis reopens after rollover semi crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Traffic is back flowing near the southbound I-55/I-64 exchange in East St. Louis after a semi-truck rolled over Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the approach to the Poplar Street Bridge when the truck driver lost control. Drivers will need to use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
KVAL

Body found inside 'abandoned truck' found on side of highway after being towed

HOUSTON (WOAI/KABB) — A body was found inside what appeared to be an abandoned truck on the side of the highway after it was towed off. Police in Houston responded to a major accident on N. Sam Houston Tollway at Aldine Westfield around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday morning. Police say a pickup truck was traveling Westbound on the tollway when the man driving lost control, possibly due to a medical episode, and hit a wall, then came to a stop in a grassy area on the side of the highway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

KY 80 westbound reopened after hemp truck fire in Calloway Co.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 80 westbound reopened after a hemp truck fire near the 20.5 mile marker on Tuesday afternoon, March 15. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this was along KY 80 in northeastern Calloway County near the Hico Road intersection. This was about 2 miles southeast of the Calloway-Marshall County line.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Clark
KNOX News Radio

2 injured in I-29 truck rollover

Two men from Winnipeg were injured in a crash near Gardner (ND) early this (Fri) morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:20 AM on I-29. A southbound semi, pulling a refrigerated trailer loaded with French fries, partialy entered the west ditch. The driver tried to get...
GARDNER, ND
WKYC

I-76 West in Akron reopens after crash closes highway for several hours

AKRON, Ohio — Heavy traffic delays impacted drivers in Akron on Thursday morning as authorities closed all lanes of I-76 West at East Market Street (Route 18) due to a crash. ODOT officials asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching for...
AKRON, OH
KARE 11

New Richmond couple gives birth on highway ramp

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Imagine being born on an off-ramp of a busy interstate, in a car. "I don't know if I'll ever look at the vehicle the same," Baily Bieniek-Phelps said with a laugh. As a mother of four, Bieniek-Phelps knew the drill. That was until Sunday night,...
NEW RICHMOND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy