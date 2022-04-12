ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

11 Hypoallergenic Pillows for Anyone Who Struggles With Allergies

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It's a fact of life that some people are simply more sensitive to allergens. They can pop up anywhere — they even exist throughout traditional down materials which are prominent in many of our bedrooms. In this case, picking up hypoallergenic bedding is key. The main trigger for allergies that can be caused by bedding are dust mites, which are described as "insect-like pests" that settle in fabrics and materials by the American Lung Association . They're more likely to populate pillows that are filled with a typical down material, but hypoallergenic materials make the environment one that's less likely for dust mites to comfortably live in. If you're allergic to dust or have asthma, snagging a hypoallergenic pillow may be what you need to achieve a great night's sleep!

How to Find Your Perfect Hypoallergenic Pillow

There are plenty of different man-made materials that hypoallergenic pillows are made from, so it all comes down to what you prefer. Memory foam-stuffed pillows tend to be a bit firmer, but if you're looking for a softer feel, go for a microfiber or cotton alternative! Once you have the type of material figured out, it comes down to the tiny details.

Consider how much you want to spend, if you're looking for a set or if you're okay with buying a single pillow. Of course, there are other elements that might be game-changers. If you're looking to get a general overview of the different options on the market, check out our shoppable pillow roundup below!

11 Great Hypoallergenic Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper

GOHOME Pillow Queen Size Set of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SROZH_0f79nqf500
GOHOME Pillow Queen Size Set of 2 Amazon

These pillows are filled with a microfiber material that you can actually control. If you like a firmer pillow, you can leave all of the stuffing in or take it out little by little to get the exact feel that you want!

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Tons of positive feedback
  • Good for back, side and stomach sleepers

Cons

  • Some shoppers don't love the design
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7L6k_0f79nqf500
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Amazon

Picky shoppers say that this pillow set is finally the answer to their nighttime woes! Somehow, this pillow can be both soft and firm at the same time — which can truly elevate your sleeping experience. Hotel vibes are the best vibes!

Pros

  • Great for all sleepers
  • Bestselling pillow set
  • Cooling technology

Cons

  • Some shoppers say it's a bit too stiff
See it!

Available at: Amazon

SUPA MODERN 2 Pack Shredded Memory Foam Pillows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FjEx_0f79nqf500
SUPA MODERN 2 Pack Shredded Memory Foam Pillows Amazon

This pillow incorporates bamboo material that's ideal for hot sleepers. The shredded microfiber material gives it a plush natural feel, plus the pillow is approved by reviewers who say they have a laundry list of back problems.

Pros

  • Great for people with back and neck pain
  • Super affordable set

Cons

  • Some shoppers say it's too thick
See it!

Available at: Amazon

WEEKENDER Down Alternative Hotel Quality 100% Cotton Hypoallergenic Standard Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYLFV_0f79nqf500
WEEKENDER Down Alternative Hotel Quality 100% Cotton Hypoallergenic Standard Pillow Amazon

What shoppers say they love most about this pillow is how long it lasts. The shape retains for years, so you won't have to continue shelling out big bucks by repurchasing new ones!

Pros

  • Great pillow hold
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Does not come in a set
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Digital Decor Set of 2 100% Cotton Hotel Pillows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ld16M_0f79nqf500
Digital Decor Set of 2 100% Cotton Hotel Pillows Amazon

This may be the ultimate all-around pillow! It's filled with a hypoallergenic cotton stuffing that's excellent for every type of sleeper — plus you can adjust it for a soft, medium or firm feel.

Pros

  • Choose your own density level
  • Super affordable set

Cons

  • Not everyone loves how the filling feels
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Firm Feel Medium Profile Neck Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwzK8_0f79nqf500
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Firm Feel Medium Profile Neck Pillow Target

This pillow is pretty pricey and we're the first to admit that, but shoppers say it's totally worth every penny. The unique shape makes it dreamy if you deal with serious aches and pains around the neck area. It's impressively supportive!

Pros

  • Curved shape
  • Super firm feel for support

Cons

  • High price tag
  • Not all shoppers love the feel
See it!

Available at: Target

nüe by Novaform Plush Adjustable Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcBOD_0f79nqf500
nüe by Novaform Plush Adjustable Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow Target

This is another solid option that has adjustable features you can customize to your preferences! We love that you can use the zipper to switch up the firmness, so you're not stuck messing around with excess stuffing on your hands.

Pros

  • Adjustable design
  • Great for neck pain

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive
  • Does not come in a set
See it!

Available at: Target

Candice Olson Down Alternative Pillow (2pk)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yhqf_0f79nqf500
Candice Olson Down Alternative Pillow (2pk) Target

If you love relaxing with ultra-soft pillows, look no further! Shoppers say that this set feels like "sleeping on a cloud," and compare them to pillows you would find at a fancy hotel.

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • High quality

Cons

  • Only comes in king size
See it!

Available at: Target

Serta 2pk Down Illusion Medium Bed Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpTHn_0f79nqf500
Serta 2pk Down Illusion Medium Bed Pillow Target

These medium density pillows are truly what sweet dreams are made of! If you know that you love this specific type of firmness, shoppers say you're going to be thrilled with this set — no matter what kind of sleeper you are.

Pros

  • Divine down-like feeling
  • Relieves neck and shoulder pain

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive
See it!

Available at: Target

Downlite Soft White Goose Down Hypoallergenic Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZllr_0f79nqf500
Downlite Soft White Goose Down Hypoallergenic Pillow Target

If you're willing to invest in your sleep experience, shoppers say this pillow is the one! They can tell that it's a long-lasting item with the right feel that they're looking for.

Pros

  • Great for stomach sleepers
  • Soft and fluffy feeling

Cons

  • Some shoppers claim it's overpriced
See it!

Available at: Target

eLuxury Medium Density Hypoallergenic Down-Alternative Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlIzN_0f79nqf500
eLuxury Medium Density Hypoallergenic Down-Alternative Pillow Target

Side sleepers say that this pillow set is made for a fantastic night's rest. The medium density has the perfect in-between feel that might be exactly what you need!

Pros

  • Available in two sizes
  • Cooling material

Cons

  • Some say the feel is a bit too thin
See it!

Available at: Target

10 Best Cooling Sheets and Bedding Products for Hot Sleepers

Read article

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

The Best 10 Air Purifiers On Sale to Help You Breathe Easy with Seasonal Allergies

If you have spring or summer allergies, you probably have your Claritin and cleaning supplies at the ready at all times. However, sometimes there are challenges that even the strongest antihistamines can't relieve. With the pollen count increasing as we transition into spring, you might want to add an air purifier or two to your home to improve your air quality. With allergens already in the air, Amazon has some great sales on quality air purifiers — and we found the best deals for you to get clean air.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Allergy Season Is Coming: This 4.6-Star Air Purifier Is $195 Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is in the air, and with that comes the unfortunate nuisance of pollen, dander, dust, and ugh — allergies. As the seasons change, pollen begins to hit the air, and those of us with sensitivities start to suffer from sneezing, scratchy throats and itchy eyes. While there’s not much you can do to control the outside atmosphere, using the best air purifier inside your home can help provide some major relief. Today, we...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candice Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillows#Hypoallergenic#Design
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

10 Linen Sprays That’ll Instantly Freshen Up Your Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ah, linen sprays. Perfect for everything from freshening up those sheets you’ve had packed away in the back of your linen closet for ages to adding a sweet scent to the room before guests arrive, they’re a must in every home. Much like a good candle or diffuser, these sprays can instantly transform the mood of a room, albeit in a quicker, more concentrated way. And just like other scent accents for the home, linen sprays can widely vary when it comes to the aroma. Classically, one might think of a linen spray as having notes of cotton or lily. However, today’s linen sprays vary from light and crisp to deep and moody. In fact, they’ve become so popular, many of today’s top fragrance houses have gotten in on the linen spray fun! Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best linen sprays you can pick up today — because everyone loves a good spritz, no?
SHOPPING
WOOD

The best donut pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When sitting down becomes too painful, the right pillow can offer much-needed relief for whatever ails you. Donut pillows are popular support cushions for those dealing with tailbone injuries, postpartum recovery or nagging hemorrhoids, among other concerns. Donut pillows come...
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy