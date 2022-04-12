11 Hypoallergenic Pillows for Anyone Who Struggles With Allergies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It's a fact of life that some people are simply more sensitive to allergens. They can pop up anywhere — they even exist throughout traditional down materials which are prominent in many of our bedrooms. In this case, picking up hypoallergenic bedding is key. The main trigger for allergies that can be caused by bedding are dust mites, which are described as "insect-like pests" that settle in fabrics and materials by the American Lung Association . They're more likely to populate pillows that are filled with a typical down material, but hypoallergenic materials make the environment one that's less likely for dust mites to comfortably live in. If you're allergic to dust or have asthma, snagging a hypoallergenic pillow may be what you need to achieve a great night's sleep!

How to Find Your Perfect Hypoallergenic Pillow

There are plenty of different man-made materials that hypoallergenic pillows are made from, so it all comes down to what you prefer. Memory foam-stuffed pillows tend to be a bit firmer, but if you're looking for a softer feel, go for a microfiber or cotton alternative! Once you have the type of material figured out, it comes down to the tiny details.

Consider how much you want to spend, if you're looking for a set or if you're okay with buying a single pillow. Of course, there are other elements that might be game-changers. If you're looking to get a general overview of the different options on the market, check out our shoppable pillow roundup below!

11 Great Hypoallergenic Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper

GOHOME Pillow Queen Size Set of 2

GOHOME Pillow Queen Size Set of 2 Amazon

These pillows are filled with a microfiber material that you can actually control. If you like a firmer pillow, you can leave all of the stuffing in or take it out little by little to get the exact feel that you want!

Pros

Affordable price

Tons of positive feedback

Good for back, side and stomach sleepers

Cons

Some shoppers don't love the design

Available at: Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Amazon

Picky shoppers say that this pillow set is finally the answer to their nighttime woes! Somehow, this pillow can be both soft and firm at the same time — which can truly elevate your sleeping experience. Hotel vibes are the best vibes!

Pros

Great for all sleepers

Bestselling pillow set

Cooling technology

Cons

Some shoppers say it's a bit too stiff

Available at: Amazon

SUPA MODERN 2 Pack Shredded Memory Foam Pillows

SUPA MODERN 2 Pack Shredded Memory Foam Pillows Amazon

This pillow incorporates bamboo material that's ideal for hot sleepers. The shredded microfiber material gives it a plush natural feel, plus the pillow is approved by reviewers who say they have a laundry list of back problems.

Pros

Great for people with back and neck pain

Super affordable set

Cons

Some shoppers say it's too thick

Available at: Amazon

WEEKENDER Down Alternative Hotel Quality 100% Cotton Hypoallergenic Standard Pillow

WEEKENDER Down Alternative Hotel Quality 100% Cotton Hypoallergenic Standard Pillow Amazon

What shoppers say they love most about this pillow is how long it lasts. The shape retains for years, so you won't have to continue shelling out big bucks by repurchasing new ones!

Pros

Great pillow hold

Affordable price

Cons

Does not come in a set

Available at: Amazon

Digital Decor Set of 2 100% Cotton Hotel Pillows

Digital Decor Set of 2 100% Cotton Hotel Pillows Amazon

This may be the ultimate all-around pillow! It's filled with a hypoallergenic cotton stuffing that's excellent for every type of sleeper — plus you can adjust it for a soft, medium or firm feel.

Pros

Choose your own density level

Super affordable set

Cons

Not everyone loves how the filling feels

Available at: Amazon

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Firm Feel Medium Profile Neck Pillow

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Firm Feel Medium Profile Neck Pillow Target

This pillow is pretty pricey and we're the first to admit that, but shoppers say it's totally worth every penny. The unique shape makes it dreamy if you deal with serious aches and pains around the neck area. It's impressively supportive!

Pros

Curved shape

Super firm feel for support

Cons

High price tag

Not all shoppers love the feel

Available at: Target

nüe by Novaform Plush Adjustable Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow

nüe by Novaform Plush Adjustable Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow Target

This is another solid option that has adjustable features you can customize to your preferences! We love that you can use the zipper to switch up the firmness, so you're not stuck messing around with excess stuffing on your hands.

Pros

Adjustable design

Great for neck pain

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Does not come in a set

Available at: Target

Candice Olson Down Alternative Pillow (2pk)

Candice Olson Down Alternative Pillow (2pk) Target

If you love relaxing with ultra-soft pillows, look no further! Shoppers say that this set feels like "sleeping on a cloud," and compare them to pillows you would find at a fancy hotel.

Pros

Affordable price

High quality

Cons

Only comes in king size

Available at: Target

Serta 2pk Down Illusion Medium Bed Pillow

Serta 2pk Down Illusion Medium Bed Pillow Target

These medium density pillows are truly what sweet dreams are made of! If you know that you love this specific type of firmness, shoppers say you're going to be thrilled with this set — no matter what kind of sleeper you are.

Pros

Divine down-like feeling

Relieves neck and shoulder pain

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Target

Downlite Soft White Goose Down Hypoallergenic Pillow

Downlite Soft White Goose Down Hypoallergenic Pillow Target

If you're willing to invest in your sleep experience, shoppers say this pillow is the one! They can tell that it's a long-lasting item with the right feel that they're looking for.

Pros

Great for stomach sleepers

Soft and fluffy feeling

Cons

Some shoppers claim it's overpriced

Available at: Target

eLuxury Medium Density Hypoallergenic Down-Alternative Pillow

eLuxury Medium Density Hypoallergenic Down-Alternative Pillow Target

Side sleepers say that this pillow set is made for a fantastic night's rest. The medium density has the perfect in-between feel that might be exactly what you need!

Pros

Available in two sizes

Cooling material

Cons

Some say the feel is a bit too thin

Available at: Target

