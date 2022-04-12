11 Hypoallergenic Pillows for Anyone Who Struggles With Allergies
It's a fact of life that some people are simply more sensitive to allergens. They can pop up anywhere — they even exist throughout traditional down materials which are prominent in many of our bedrooms. In this case, picking up hypoallergenic bedding is key. The main trigger for allergies that can be caused by bedding are dust mites, which are described as "insect-like pests" that settle in fabrics and materials by the American Lung Association . They're more likely to populate pillows that are filled with a typical down material, but hypoallergenic materials make the environment one that's less likely for dust mites to comfortably live in. If you're allergic to dust or have asthma, snagging a hypoallergenic pillow may be what you need to achieve a great night's sleep!
How to Find Your Perfect Hypoallergenic Pillow
There are plenty of different man-made materials that hypoallergenic pillows are made from, so it all comes down to what you prefer. Memory foam-stuffed pillows tend to be a bit firmer, but if you're looking for a softer feel, go for a microfiber or cotton alternative! Once you have the type of material figured out, it comes down to the tiny details.
Consider how much you want to spend, if you're looking for a set or if you're okay with buying a single pillow. Of course, there are other elements that might be game-changers. If you're looking to get a general overview of the different options on the market, check out our shoppable pillow roundup below!
11 Great Hypoallergenic Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper
GOHOME Pillow Queen Size Set of 2
These pillows are filled with a microfiber material that you can actually control. If you like a firmer pillow, you can leave all of the stuffing in or take it out little by little to get the exact feel that you want!
Pros
- Affordable price
- Tons of positive feedback
- Good for back, side and stomach sleepers
Cons
- Some shoppers don't love the design
Available at: Amazon
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Picky shoppers say that this pillow set is finally the answer to their nighttime woes! Somehow, this pillow can be both soft and firm at the same time — which can truly elevate your sleeping experience. Hotel vibes are the best vibes!
Pros
- Great for all sleepers
- Bestselling pillow set
- Cooling technology
Cons
- Some shoppers say it's a bit too stiff
Available at: Amazon
SUPA MODERN 2 Pack Shredded Memory Foam Pillows
This pillow incorporates bamboo material that's ideal for hot sleepers. The shredded microfiber material gives it a plush natural feel, plus the pillow is approved by reviewers who say they have a laundry list of back problems.
Pros
- Great for people with back and neck pain
- Super affordable set
Cons
- Some shoppers say it's too thick
Available at: Amazon
WEEKENDER Down Alternative Hotel Quality 100% Cotton Hypoallergenic Standard Pillow
What shoppers say they love most about this pillow is how long it lasts. The shape retains for years, so you won't have to continue shelling out big bucks by repurchasing new ones!
Pros
- Great pillow hold
- Affordable price
Cons
- Does not come in a set
Available at: Amazon
Digital Decor Set of 2 100% Cotton Hotel Pillows
This may be the ultimate all-around pillow! It's filled with a hypoallergenic cotton stuffing that's excellent for every type of sleeper — plus you can adjust it for a soft, medium or firm feel.
Pros
- Choose your own density level
- Super affordable set
Cons
- Not everyone loves how the filling feels
Available at: Amazon
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Firm Feel Medium Profile Neck Pillow
This pillow is pretty pricey and we're the first to admit that, but shoppers say it's totally worth every penny. The unique shape makes it dreamy if you deal with serious aches and pains around the neck area. It's impressively supportive!
Pros
- Curved shape
- Super firm feel for support
Cons
- High price tag
- Not all shoppers love the feel
Available at: Target
nüe by Novaform Plush Adjustable Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow
This is another solid option that has adjustable features you can customize to your preferences! We love that you can use the zipper to switch up the firmness, so you're not stuck messing around with excess stuffing on your hands.
Pros
- Adjustable design
- Great for neck pain
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Does not come in a set
Available at: Target
Candice Olson Down Alternative Pillow (2pk)
If you love relaxing with ultra-soft pillows, look no further! Shoppers say that this set feels like "sleeping on a cloud," and compare them to pillows you would find at a fancy hotel.
Pros
- Affordable price
- High quality
Cons
- Only comes in king size
Available at: Target
Serta 2pk Down Illusion Medium Bed Pillow
These medium density pillows are truly what sweet dreams are made of! If you know that you love this specific type of firmness, shoppers say you're going to be thrilled with this set — no matter what kind of sleeper you are.
Pros
- Divine down-like feeling
- Relieves neck and shoulder pain
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
Available at: Target
Downlite Soft White Goose Down Hypoallergenic Pillow
If you're willing to invest in your sleep experience, shoppers say this pillow is the one! They can tell that it's a long-lasting item with the right feel that they're looking for.
Pros
- Great for stomach sleepers
- Soft and fluffy feeling
Cons
- Some shoppers claim it's overpriced
Available at: Target
eLuxury Medium Density Hypoallergenic Down-Alternative Pillow
Side sleepers say that this pillow set is made for a fantastic night's rest. The medium density has the perfect in-between feel that might be exactly what you need!
Pros
- Available in two sizes
- Cooling material
Cons
- Some say the feel is a bit too thin
Available at: Target
