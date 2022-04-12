ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minford, OH

Falcons run-rule Eagles

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 1 day ago

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons earned a bounce-back win on Monday — besting visiting Eastern 13-1 in five innings in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Minford took a 1-0 lead into the second before posting three-straight four-run innings in their final three half innings at the plate.

The Falcons combined for nine hits as a team in the victory, which raises their overall mark to 4-4 (4-2 SOC II).

Sophomore Mason Book drove in a team-high four RBI on a pair of hits — one of two Falcons who had a multi-hit day, along with sophomore Carson Cronin.

Adam Crank, Aodhan Queen, Branson Alley, Rhyan Queen, and Cam Thacker each reached base once via hit in the win.

Noah Martin earned the win on the mound, going four innings and allowing two hits and no earned runs.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 3 7

Minford 1 4 4 4 X — 13 9 1

Minford hitting

Noah Martin 0-4, 2R

Adam Crank 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Pierce Banks 0-1, RBI

Aodhan Queen 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB

Jimmy Adams 0-0, R

Mason Book 2-3, 4RBI

Branson Alley 1-2, RBI

Kyle Laxton 0-0, BB

Cole Borland 0-4

Jacob Lewis 0-1, BB

Rhyan Queen 1-1, R

JD Matiz 0-2, R

Cam Thacker 1-1, R, RBI

Carson Cronin 2-3, 3R, RBI

Minford pitching

Noah Martin (M) 4IP, 2H, 0ER, 6K (W)

Levi Coriell (M) 1IP, 0ER, 1BB, 3K

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Jeeps hit, pitch way past Rams

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps found themselves with an early — and late — lead in their 8-2 non-league win over visiting Raceland (Ky.) on Tuesday. The Lady Jeeps plated a pair in the first and four more in the sixth — matching the Lady Rams with a pair of one-run innings sandwiched between.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Titans blank Western, stay unbeaten

PORTSMOUTH — This time, Notre Dame’s 1-2 pitching punch combined for a no-hitter. That’s because Kyndall Ford for the first three innings, and Gwen Sparks for the final two, combined for a no-hitter on Tuesday —as the Titans tallied at least four runs in their final three at-bats, capturing a 14-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division I shutout of the visiting Western Indians.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Lady Senators stay unbeaten, top Wildcats

MOWRYSTOWN — Travelling westward, the Portsmouth West Lady Senators secured a 12-2 road win at Whiteoak on Tuesday — improving their perfect start to the 2022 season to 9-0 (5-0 SOC II). Sophomore Emily Moore led the Lady Senators with her production at the plate. Moore had team-highs...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Indians edge Oaks at VA

CHILLICOTHE — Although the game was originally scheduled at Oak Hill’s “Nuthouse”, Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium served the Valley Indians indeed well on Tuesday. That’s because undefeated, and “visiting”, Valley scored two opening-inning runs, then answered Oak Hill’s only marker with two more later on...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Minford, OH
Sports
City
Minford, OH
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With 1 Team

We’re not sure what kind of off-shore bank account the Los Angeles Rams are using, but reportedly the reigning Super Bowl champs could have been “in contact” with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have had contact with the 2019 Defensive...
NFL
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Jimmy Adams
Person
Noah Martin
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
122
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy