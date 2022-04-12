ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Interrupters Return With ‘In the Mirror,’ Announce ‘In the Wild’ Album

By Chad Childers
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After a 2021 that saw them providing support on the "Hella Mega" tour, The Interrupters are ramping up to a new album in 2022. The band has just dropped the ska-tinged new single "In the Mirror" and also announced that the track will be featured on their forthcoming fourth studio album,...

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."
MUSIC
Kingsport Times-News

Dave Grohl to release Dream Widow metal album this week

Dave Grohl is releasing a metal record as the fictional band Dream Widow. The Foo Fighters recently released the horror flick 'Studio 666', in which it's revealed that a band by the name Dream Widow recorded a "lost" album at the same haunted Encino mansion where Dave's band recorded a fictional 10th studio album, only for both frontmen to become possessed and start lashing out at their bandmates.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Interrupters#Music Video#Studio Album#Wrinkles#Hellcat Records#Alex Greg
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
FMX 94.5

This Adorable Dog Stomped Her Way to Internet Fame

TikTok is full of so many adorable animals, especially dogs. There are dozens of iconic pups on the app with thousands and even millions of followers. However, one special golden retriever named Nala has recently taken the spotlight. Nala’s owner Chris is from Utah and loves exploring what their beautiful...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nu-Metal Band Snot Calls Out Rapper $NOT & Limp Bizkit Over Tour Announcement

The guitarist from nu-metal band Snot, Mikey Doling, is coming through with a word for Limp Bizkit after the band announced that they were going on tour with rappers $NOT and Yung Gravy in the coming months. Doling claims to be friends with Limp Bizkit's frontman, Fred Durst, which is why he's confused about $NOT going on tour with the band when Snot, the nu-metal group, was never invited.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Tremonti announces charity album...of Frank Sinatra covers!

If Mark Tremonti releasing a Frank Sinatra covers album was on your 2022 bingo card, you just struck lucky. Starring none other than the Alter Bridge/Creed guitarist himself on vocals, Tremonti has announced that the project, titled Tremonti Sings Sinatra, is in benefit of his new self-founded charity, Take A Chance On Charity, inspired by his daughter.
CHARITIES
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy