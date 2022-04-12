Letter to the Editor: Drawe for Housing Authority

A recent tweet highlighted how high rents were eating into people's income in America and leaving them with very little to spend. It's no secret that wages have stagnated for more than a decade in America and not kept up with inflation, resulting in a lower spendable income, but rent has also shot up in time. People are already struggling to make ends meet and the rent isn't helping either. The Twitter user, who goes by Rob, broke it down and explained why there needs to be rent control. For the purpose of explaining, he took the median individual income brought home in 2021, which was $51,000 and rounded it down to $50,000 for explaining his theory, reported God.DailyDot.

HOUSE RENT ・ 20 DAYS AGO