Cilantro Lime Rice (2-ways!)

By Lee Funke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake this cilantro lime rice for an easy and flavorful addition to any of your favorite meals!. If you like Chipotle’s cilantro lime rice, you are going to love this dish! You can make it with white rice or brown rice and it’s great for meal prep....

