Hampshire County, MA

Single-family homes sales report for March

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

(WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley released its single-family home sale numbers for March.

Prices are up, sales are down and they are going faster than this time last year. Median prices are up 13 percent to $300,000.

Sales are down by 18 percent over March 2021 and the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.17 percent up by eight-tenths over last year.

The market is tightest in Hampshire County…. prices there are up 18-percent with the median sale price just under 400-thousand dollars.

MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
Motley Fool

4 Signs That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming

Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Fortune

The housing market just hit a level not seen since 2007

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The financial sting of soaring home prices—up 32.6% over the past two years—was lessened, to a degree, by historically low mortgage rates during the pandemic. Even as prices soared, many buyers' monthly payments remained reasonable. Those days are behind us: Now that rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, new homebuyers are starting to feel the full weight of record prices.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

