ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Can Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum match up well with Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant in East's first round?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lnbdo_0f79HsmV00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Almost one season later, the Boston Celtics find themselves likely to face the same team that sent them packing from the 2021 NBA playoffs their ostensible opponent for the first round of the 2022 East postseason, the Brooklyn Nets.

This time, their positions in the Eastern Conference standings have flipped from last season, and the Celtics look like the more complete of the two teams. But, as good as Boston has played in the second half of the season, it does not have the best player in the series, a frequent indicator of how many postseason series will go.

Can the Celtics hope rising superstar Jayson Tatum has grown his game enough to hold back a Brooklyn roster with Kyrie Irving and quite possibly Ben Simmons on it and available to play?

ESPN’s Tim Legler and Max Kellerman recently debated how well Tatum might be prepared to compete with Durant and the rest of the Nets, how Jaylen Brown and the rest of Tatum’s teammates match up with Brooklyn, and more on a recent episode of “This Just In;” watch the clip embedded above to hear their takes.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Michael Jordan And His Wife

Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Since LeBron James Signed With The Lakers, More Than 30 Players Were Traded, Only 3 Players Were Landed, And 3 Second Round Picks

LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 4 years now. During that time, he has had a very unique stint with the Lakers, experiencing the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. LeBron has won the NBA championship in Los Angeles but has also missed the playoffs on two occasions, and got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the only time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Boston, MA
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Max Kellerman
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Tim Legler
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#Espn#Celtics Wire
PopSugar

Jordyn Woods Supports Karl-Anthony Towns Courtside in a Crystal-Encrusted Jersey

Jordyn Woods is setting the standard for courtside style. While attending boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns's basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 12, the model showed her support by wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves No. 32 jersey. It wasn't just any ol' jersey, though — it was completely decked out with silver and green crystals on the front and back. Hand-customized by Rachel Saunders Soule, the bedazzled jersey sparkled as Woods sat in the front row and cheered on Towns's team to victory.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Idea Floated

The Lakers need to think creatively to get themselves out of the hole they’re in. And on Wednesday’s “The Herd,” Colin Cowherd floated the idea of LA trading star big man Anthony Davis for a package of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.”. “You go to the...
NBA
FanSided

UNC basketball: Projected starting lineup for 2022-2023

Despite falling short in the National Championship game, UNC had a surprising run through the NCAA Tournament. What could the Tar-Heels roster look like for the upcoming 2022-23 season?. The No.8 seed UNC fell to Kanas, 72-69, for the National Championship title. This was the first season for head coach,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Kawhi Leonard's New Balance KAWHI 2 "Goosebumps" Is Revealed

Whether or not Kawhi Leonard will see any playing time in the NBA postseason still remains to the be seen, but while he spends time away from the hardwood he’s ramping up his initiatives with New Balance for his signature line. Halloween is still several months away, but the two-time champion is getting a head start on the celebration with the unveiling of his KAWHI 2 “Goosebumps” colorway.
APPAREL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy