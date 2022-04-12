ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot

By By JIM MUSTIAN and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zua2_0f78uJMm00

NEW YORK — A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates.

A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train as other limped out of it. At least one collapsed on the platform.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS. Smoke poured out of the train car as the door opened, he added.

Five people were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least 17 in all were injured in some way in the attack that began on a subway train that pulled into the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything.” FBI agents and members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force surveyed nearby businesses, interviewing witnesses and searching for surveillance footage.

Police helicopters hovered overhead for hours as authorities searched for the shooter, who has not been identified. The motive remains unknown. Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene, along with multiple smoke devices and other items they are analyzing, two law enforcement officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition on anonymity.

Officers around the city were being told that if they spot the U-Haul truck, they should stop it and detain all occupants immediately.

The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the ever-present threat of terrorism. It left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation’s busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.

One rider’s video, shot through a closed door between subway cars, shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt raising an arm and pointing at something — possibly the door to a conductor’s booth — as five bangs sound. In another video, smoke and people pour out of a subway car and wails erupt as passengers run for an exit while a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform.

“Someone call 911!” a person shouts.

Other video and photos from the scene show people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person on the floor of a subway car.

Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist she was riding the train when passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the door between them.

“There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car,” she said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car.”

As police searched for the shooter, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to be vigilant.

“This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous,” the Democrat said at news conference. “This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York.”

Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but Sewell said at a press conference just after noon that there were no known explosive devices. Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy.

After people streamed out of the train, quick-thinking transit workers ushered passengers to another train across the platform for safety, system chief Janno Lieber noted.

High school student John Butsikaris was riding the other train when he saw a conductor urging everyone to get in. He thought there might just have been a mundane problem until the next stop, when he heard screams for medical attention and his train was evacuated.

“I’m definitely shook,” the 15-year-old told The Associated Press. “Even though I didn’t see what happened, I’m still scared, because it was like a few feet away from me, what happened.”

No transit workers were physically hurt, according to their union. Besides gunshot wounds, the injured riders were treated for smoke inhalation, shrapnel and panic.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland were briefed on the incident. New York Mayor Eric Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual.”

The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities and about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street from the station, were locked down.

Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of passengers, some of them wounded, running up the subway stairway at the nearby 25th Street station in panic. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.

“It was insane,” he told the AP. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”

Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block that contains the 36th Street station.

“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance,” he told the AP. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.

New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January, when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.

“We say: No more. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “It has to end.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Chicago

Gunman who shot, killed boss at Burr Ridge office complex was about to be fired

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday said a day before, a 31-year-old gunman barged into three separate businesses in a Burr Ridge office complex – all of which he had worked for at some point – and fired at least five shots before taking his own life.The gunman – identified as Jeremy Spicer of Arkansas – shot and killed his boss and wounded an accountant. It all started around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Meadowbrook Office Center on Frontage Road east of Kingery Highway, or Route 83, in Burr Ridge. A day later, there was still crime scene tape surrounding...
BURR RIDGE, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Massive fire snarls subway service in Flushing, Queens

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of first responders were called to a five-alarm fire in Queens on Thursday. It starting around 6 a.m. inside a commercial building along Main Street in Downtown Flushing.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, there is very little left of what were dozens of small shops inside the building.The sidewalk along Main Street was littered with water-soaked soot and debris. Despite the large-scale destruction, the worst was avoided."We have no reports of injuries, no reports of missing civilians at this time. But we expect this to be an extended operation," said FDNY Acting Chief Richard Blatus.The FDNY said...
QUEENS, NY
Fox News

NYC teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

New York police are looking for seven people who attacked a teenager inside a subway station in Brooklyn. The assault happened about 3:57 p.m. March 14 on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station, FOX 5 New York reports. A 14-year-old was approached by the group before they began...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#South Brooklyn#Fbi#U Haul
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Olney After Gunmen Fired At Least 28 Shots: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on 5th and West Champlost Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Police said while investigating a homicide at 5th Street, they heard four gunshots four blocks north at 5th and West Champlost Avenue. Officers tell Eyewitness News they then found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a Blue Infinity Q70 with a gunshot wound to his cheek. Police believe two people fired at least 28 shots through the window of the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:10 a.m., according to officials.  At this point, police do not believe the shootings in Olney are connected. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot

Hallie Jackson wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Hallie gives a shout out to brothers Henry, Malcolm and Owen celebrating their 5th birthday in Missouri; Cat in Florida; Dexter and his dog Leo in Las Vegas; Nick working the early Sunday shift at our NBC affiliate WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Peyton in New York; Skyler celebrating his 31st birthday with Kathy, Eileen, Carrie-Anne and Megan in Estes Park, Colorado; Colby in Michigan; Josh and Nancy tying the knot in Brooklyn. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.March 20, 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy