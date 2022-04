In September of 2020, we told you that a major retailer was helping parents by allowing them to trade in their old car seats. Well, it looks like they're doing it again!. It's simple, just bring in your old car seat to recycle and you'll get a 20% off coupon toward a brand new one. You can put that toward a new car seat or certain baby gear. Even if your car seat is expired, don't worry. Target will still accept expired or even damaged car seats.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO