At the crack of dawn on Palm Sunday, outside the walls of the Philippines’ Baclaran Church, in Metro Manila’s Parañaque City, groups of women, men, and children are busy weaving fresh palm fronds. They skillfully shape each one into crosses and other ornate designs, which are known locally as “palaspas.” Catholics observe Holy Week beginning on Palm Sunday, when devotees carry the palaspas to churches and have them blessed by priests.

