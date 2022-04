Bad news for Virginia fans, good news for ACC fans, great news for our Carolina friends: Armando Bacot is coming back for his senior season. “This year’s experience showed me I do not want to miss the chance to do it again next season. On the court, we got so close this year,” Bacot said in a video posted to social media Wednesday. “I know there are no guarantees, but I want the opportunity to play in those big games. To keep Carolina on that national stage and to have the chance to do what Coach Davis has talked about since his first day on the job: Put another banner in the Smith Center.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO