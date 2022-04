A small office in Oak Ridge provides a place for job seekers to get internet access, go to hiring events and find specialized job seeking services. The American Job Center is located in Suite 102 of a white office building at 136 South Illinois Ave.. It's open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Desktop computers and a fax machine are available to all job seekers there. The organization is a nonprofit with ties to state and federal programs and grants.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO